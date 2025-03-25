Former world champion to return; unlikely alliance to form? 4 predictions for Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 41 match

Rey Mysterio is one of the stars who has been busy in WWE lately en route to WrestleMania 41. The likely feud for the Hall of Famer is someone he has been crossing paths with for a while on the brand, but a lot more can be in store for him at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Rey Mysterio has recently been facing off with a few superstars on WWE RAW. He was engaged in a feud with The New Day and has recently been appearing alongside Dragon Lee as they fend off American Made with a mysterious new luchador, El Grande Americano. With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, at least one of his rivals will likely get involved with him at the upcoming premium live event, but a lot more can also happen at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at four possibilities for Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 41 match.

#4. The New Day could team up with WWE RAW's newest luchador

Ad

Since El Grande Americano was introduced on the Monday show, he has been targeting members of the Latino World Order, particularly Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio. In the latest episode of RAW, he even unmasked Lee to win their match.

Fans were not fond of El Grande's actions, but some stars who may be happy are Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Due to this, The New Day might form an alliance with the luchador to feud with LWO, eventually leading to a six-man match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#3. The WWE Speed Champion could debut at WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not a lot of LWO members have a WrestleMania match to their name, with most of them simply appearing alongside Rey over the past few years. However, the Hall of Famer might be joined by one of his members this year.

Dragon Lee is the current WWE Speed Champion and has been quite involved in what's happening on Monday Night RAW lately with LWO, especially now with El Grande Americano in the picture. Due to this, he might team up with the Hall of Famer at the upcoming premium live event.

Ad

#2. Big E could make his return

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rey isn't alone in his feud with The New Day, as he has LWO to watch his back and help combat Xavier and Kofi. However, another name that can back him up is Big E.

The former WWE Champion was kicked out of The New Day by Woods and Kingston in December, following his absence due to his neck injury. Fans have been wanting to see him get his revenge since then, which might happen next month. Since The New Day might be the likely opponents of Rey at the PLE, Big E can cost the duo the match and even briefly join the action.

Ad

#1. Rey Mysterio might continue his streak at WrestleMania 41

The Hall of Famer has made regular WrestleMania appearances over the past few years. Last year, he teamed up with Andrade against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, with NFL legends Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce even getting involved at the end.

Not only has Rey Mysterio been consistently appearing at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but he has also been successful in his recent matches at the PLE. With his experience and the endless torment the LWO has been enduring on RAW for a while, it wouldn't be a shock to see them end the feud on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE