Former WWE Champion to leave SmackDown and join Seth Rollins' group on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins has been wreaking havoc on WWE RAW lately alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman, but it's believed that the trio may still add another superstar into the mix. Interestingly, a major star from SmackDown might be an ideal candidate to join the heel stable.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked the wrestling world at WrestleMania 41 Night One when they joined forces after The Wiseman betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Bron Breakker joined the duo on RAW after The Show of Shows. The group is composed of some of the most dominant and accomplished stars on the roster. Interestingly, Randy Orton's inclusion could take it to another level.

The Viper lost the Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at Backlash. Due to this, The Legend Killer can grow frustrated that his chances of becoming a 15-time World Champion are getting slim, causing him to attack SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and leave the brand. Later on, it can be revealed that the former WWE Champion joined The Visionary and Co. on Monday Night RAW.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Visionary and the 14-time World Champion may have crossed paths multiple times as enemies, but they also have history as allies. They were part of The Authority in 2014. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Which WWE stars did Randy Orton pick to assume his role if Seth Rollins' faction mirrors Evolution?

As it turns out, comparisons between the RAW faction and Evolution (Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair) have even made it to The Apex Predator himself. Interestingly, he has two rising stars in mind to take up his Evolution role in the Seth Rollins-led group.

Speaking to Billboard, the St. Louis native named Austin Theory and Myles Borne as the stars who could assume his role if Seth Rollins' faction indeed mirrored Evolution. Theory is a former Mr. Money in the Bank, a two-time United States Champion, and a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion. Meanwhile, Borne is making headlines in NXT and has even been compared to Orton several times.

"Gosh. That’s a tough-a*s question. So, you got a kid in NXT named Myles [Borne]. A lot of people compare me to him, and I guess he’s got some mannerisms. Maybe there’s a little bit of how we look similar, so his name pops up right away. I’ve seen him work, and he’s a bada** in the ring. He’d be up there. But I’ve always been an Austin Theory fan. I feel, like, he just needed to mature a little bit—just like we all do because he started young," he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for Randy Orton and Seth Rollins in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More