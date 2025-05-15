Former WWE Champion to leave SmackDown and join Seth Rollins' group on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins has been wreaking havoc on WWE RAW lately alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman, but it's believed that the trio may still add another superstar into the mix. Interestingly, a major star from SmackDown might be an ideal candidate to join the heel stable.
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked the wrestling world at WrestleMania 41 Night One when they joined forces after The Wiseman betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Bron Breakker joined the duo on RAW after The Show of Shows. The group is composed of some of the most dominant and accomplished stars on the roster. Interestingly, Randy Orton's inclusion could take it to another level.
The Viper lost the Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at Backlash. Due to this, The Legend Killer can grow frustrated that his chances of becoming a 15-time World Champion are getting slim, causing him to attack SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and leave the brand. Later on, it can be revealed that the former WWE Champion joined The Visionary and Co. on Monday Night RAW.
The Visionary and the 14-time World Champion may have crossed paths multiple times as enemies, but they also have history as allies. They were part of The Authority in 2014. However, the angle is speculative at this point.
Which WWE stars did Randy Orton pick to assume his role if Seth Rollins' faction mirrors Evolution?
As it turns out, comparisons between the RAW faction and Evolution (Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair) have even made it to The Apex Predator himself. Interestingly, he has two rising stars in mind to take up his Evolution role in the Seth Rollins-led group.
Speaking to Billboard, the St. Louis native named Austin Theory and Myles Borne as the stars who could assume his role if Seth Rollins' faction indeed mirrored Evolution. Theory is a former Mr. Money in the Bank, a two-time United States Champion, and a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion. Meanwhile, Borne is making headlines in NXT and has even been compared to Orton several times.
"Gosh. That’s a tough-a*s question. So, you got a kid in NXT named Myles [Borne]. A lot of people compare me to him, and I guess he’s got some mannerisms. Maybe there’s a little bit of how we look similar, so his name pops up right away. I’ve seen him work, and he’s a bada** in the ring. He’d be up there. But I’ve always been an Austin Theory fan. I feel, like, he just needed to mature a little bit—just like we all do because he started young," he said.
It will be interesting to see what's next for Randy Orton and Seth Rollins in WWE.