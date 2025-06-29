Former WWE Champion to return as babyface and dethrone Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam this year? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa became the new United States Champion after he defeated Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions 2025. The former NXT North American Champion got assistance from JC Mateo and a returning Tonga Loa.

When things still didn't go in his favor, Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo) made his television debut and destroyed the Samoan Werewolf. This allowed Solo to claim the gold. Now, WWE is moving towards SummerSlam 2025, and with the title, Sikoa is expected to get booked in a massive feud.

Considering this, there is a possibility that Drew McIntyre might make his return to WWE as a babyface star and dethrone Solo as champion at the Biggest Party of the Summer. As of the time of writing, the Scottish Warrior is absent from the Stamford-based promotion due to injury.

He was written off from TV at Saturday Night's Main Event after suffering a loss to Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match. The return timeline of McIntyre is not confirmed yet, but if he recovers in time, WWE could bring him for SummerSlam 2025.

This time, McIntyre could return as a heroic character and challenge Solo Sikoa for the US Title. Ultimately, he could dethrone Sikoa and win the United States Championship for the first time in his career.

To make things more interesting, the Samoan Werewolf might unwillingly aid McIntyre to score the victory, due to his desire for revenge on Sikoa following his loss at Night of Champions.

A babyface Drew McIntyre, along with the US Championship, could be a perfect way to bring the 40-year-old star back to television. This article is based on an assumption, but SummerSlam promises surprises, and this could be one of them.

For those unaware, WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to be a two-night event this year. The PLE will take place on August 2 (Saturday) and August 3 (Sunday), live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Why Drew McIntyre vs. Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam makes sense

The history between Drew McIntyre and Solo Sikoa is quite interesting. The Scottish Warrior had a long-standing rivalry with The Bloodline when Solo was aligned with Roman Reigns.

Even after the OTC got separated from The Street Champion, Drew still crossed paths with Sikoa on many instances. During the build up to Money in the Bank 2025, a face-off between McIntyre and Sikoa took place, hinting at another match between them.

Already having a history with The Street Champion, a babyface Drew McIntyre locking horns with him at SummerSlam makes sense. However, this could only unfold if the former WWE Champion manages to recover from his current injury in time.

