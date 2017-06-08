From the WWE Rumor Mill: Early betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank 2017

Money in the Bank is less than two weeks away - who is the current favourite to win the coveted briefcase?

08 Jun 2017

Who does the house currently have as the favourite to win the briefcase?

What’s the story?

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 is less than two weeks away, and it is difficult to remember the last time the ladder matches were so open. It 's hard to predict a winner at this point, but the 5Dimes Sportsbook has gone ahead and released its early Money in the Bank 2017 betting odds nonetheless. The site released numbers for the men’s ladder match only.

In case you didn’t know...

Since being introduced to the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 21, the Money in the Bank ladder match has become one of WWE’s most highly anticipated matches. The value of the prize for the winner cannot be overestimated – a world championship match at any time, any place. Only two men (John Cena and Damien Sandow) have failed to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank briefcase to date, meaning the ladder match that takes place on June 18 may well be the most important match of the year.

The heart of the matter

Much like many European betting sites, 5Dimes currently has Baron Corbin as the favourite for the 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match. Corbin’s odds are currently at -165, with ‘The Field’ (i.e., anyone but Corbin) positioned at +125. Corbin is many people’s pick to win the coveted briefcase as things stand, although history suggests that the early favourite eventually loses momentum.

Kevin Owens is the second favourite as things stand, with the current WWE United States Champion’s odds sitting at +575. Owens has long been considered the perfect Money in the Bank match winner, and adding the briefcase to his championship would not constitute a big surprise.

AJ Styles Sami Zayn are next at +600, followed by Shinsuke Nakamura at +700 and finally poor Dolph Ziggler way out at +2,500. Some may be surprised at Nakamura’s odds, but the match may well be used to spark The King of Strong Style’s next feud.

What’s next?

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 takes places in St.Louis on June 18 and will be headlined by a WWE Championship match between Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre. The first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match will also take place, alongside The Usos vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. A SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Naomi and Lana rounds out the card.

Author’s take

The 2017 men’s Money in the Bank ladder match has the potential to be one of the best in the history of the concept. The line-up for the bout is stacked, to say the least, and there is legitimate intrigue in trying to work out who the winner will be. We won’t have to wait long to find out.

