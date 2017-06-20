From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler for SmackDown LIVE

Could something huge be headed SmackDown LIVE's way?

Could Rusev be making his return?

What’s the story?

A report by PWInsider suggests that WWE Superstar Rusev is in Dayton, Ohio, which is also where the June 20, 2017, episode of SmackDown LIVE will take place. This may be a sign of Rusev’s return to the WWE, as was speculated earlier.

In case you didn’t know...

Rusev has been out of action since Fastlane 2017, where he faced off against The Big Show in a losing effort. After Fastlane, Rusev had to undergo surgery to fix a nagging shoulder injury that he had sustained a while ago.

During the Superstar Shake-Up, Rusev was drafted to SmackDown LIVE from RAW. Subsequently, he made an appearance on SmackDown LIVE via Satellite and told Shane McMahon that he would only appear on SmackDown LIVE if he were given a title shot at Money In The Bank.

Due to the escalation of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton’s feud, plans for having Rusev return at Money In The Bank were reportedly nixed. However, now that there have been reports of Rusev being cleared by the doctors to wrestle, his return appears to be imminent.

The heart of the matter

As per PWInsider, Rusev was seen in Dayton, Ohio, USA. The exact circumstances surrounding Rusev's sighting remain unclear. However, him being at Dayton has been confirmed by PWInsider as well as other independent sources.

SmackDown LIVE will be taking place tonight in Dayton, which has prompted speculation about Rusev possibly returning to SmackDown tonight itself as he’s reportedly in town as well.

If Rusev does make his SmackDown LIVE debut, he might be inserted into a mid card feud for the time being as the title picture is currently occupied by WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton, Money In The Bank briefcase holder Baron Corbin and possibly John Cena as well.

What’s next?

WWE SmackDown LIVE will take place at the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, tonight (20th June 2017). This SmackDown LIVE episode will feature the fallout from the Money In The Bank Pay Per View.

Author’s take

Rusev’s return is definitely on the cards sooner or later. However, it makes sense for him to return as soon as possible so that the WWE can integrate him into their ongoing storylines.

