Grading the 2021 rookie years of new main roster WWE stars

It's safe to say that 2021 has been one of the strangest years in WWE history. The company cut over 75 stars from across its brands. Stars like Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch returned to action after extended hiatuses.

Roman Reigns added to his historic reign as Universal Champion. Big E joined WWE's main event by successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair both won titles at WrestleMania 37 but lost them over the summer. Beating the Nightmare and EST of WWE respectively were Charlotte Flair and Lynch.

While many of the usual names hold major singles titles in WWE, there have been some new names added to the main roster. Some were among the 75 or so released stars. Others have been kept active on either RAW or SmackDown. Here are the grades for the stars that debuted on the WWE main roster in matches in 2021.

#6. Commander Azeez, Veer, Shanky, and Ridge Holland have all had limited action in WWE.

Commander Azeez first popped up in RAW Underground as Dabba Kato. He was the top dog there until he faced Braun Strowman. He was repackaged as Commander Azeez, emerging at WM 37 to help Apollo Crews win the Intercontinental Championship from Big E.

Shanky and Veer were used as the backup/muscle for Jinder Mahal. Shanky is big like Azeez but is still learning on the job. Azeez looks to handle his size well but needs more ring time to truly measure his potential.

Veer looks to have more potential than those big men due to his smaller size compared to that of Azeez and Shanky. He's proven to be hard-hitting and physical. Because of that, Veer was separated from Mahal and kept on RAW by himself. Vignettes have been airing, hyping up his debut.

Ridge Holland has loads of potential. He has the look, size, and physicality that Vince McMahon loves. He had an up-and-down run in NXT due to an injury putting a halt to a storyline with Pat McAfee. Holland was paired with Pete Dunne upon his return to NXT but was drafted to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft.

The big Englishman has been paired with Sheamus during his early SmackDown career. WWE needs to desperately focus on some newer and different stars on both RAW and SmackDown. Holland should be one of those to get the spotlight in the coming months.

Grades: Commander Azeez - C+; Shanky - C; Veer - B-; Ridge Holland - B-

