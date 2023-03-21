Hall of Fame announcement, a new WrestleMania host - 5 things Mick Foley can do on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has teased that he may be making an appearance before WrestleMania. The Hardcore Legend noted on his Foley is Pod show that he may be appearing on the final edition of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 39.

He recently claimed that he could be inducting someone into the Hall of Fame during WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles. He last appeared for the company in 2019 and was attacked by The Fiend, Bray Wyatt's previous persona.

Listed below are 5 things Mick Foley can do during the final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania.

#5. Mick Foley can reveal who he will induct into the WWE Hall of Fame

Mick Foley recently hinted on his podcast that someone he hadn't spoken to in some time had asked him to induct them into the Hall of Fame. He has not yet revealed who the person is, but Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman have already been announced to be honored at this year's ceremony.

Foley could return to the company on SmackDown to promote the Hall of Fame ceremony and WrestleMania weekend. He could also announce the superstar he will induct during SmackDown as well.

#4. He could announce he wants one more match

Bray Wyatt is reportedly injured and may not be available for WrestleMania 39. If The Eater of Worlds is deemed to be healthy ahead of the biggest show of the year, a match against Mick Foley would certainly excite the fans.

Wyatt called out the winner of Bobby Lashley versus Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber and said that they should "run" after the match. Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber via disqualification and was set to battle Bray at WrestleMania.

However, the crowd wasn't invested at all in Wyatt versus Lashley and both superstars would be better off with something else to do at WrestleMania. Mick Foley could challenge Bray to a cinematic match and the legend could take the loss to give Wyatt a big win at WrestleMania and hopefully get him back on track.

#3. Mick Foley could confront Adam Pearce

The Hardcore Legend is a former authority figure in WWE and may have grown tired of Adam Pearce's leadership tactics. Pearce has become popular amongst the WWE Universe for how well he plays his character, but that doesn't mean he's flawless. Adam often loses his cool and will do outrageous things like fire Bobby Lashley only to rehire him the next day.

Foley could show up on the final edition of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania and put Pearce on notice that he is coming after his job. Mick served as the RAW GM from 2016-2017 before being fired by Stephanie McMahon in the storyline.

#2. He could manage Top Dolla

Hit Row's Top Dolla has taken a lot of grief from the WWE Universe and most of it has been deserved. However, the 32-year-old former NFL player is a gifted athlete for a man his size and perhaps Foley could be the missing piece for him.

Mick could approach Top Dolla backstage and say that he sees potential in the big man but he needs to focus on what works for him. Top Dolla is currently a part of the Hit Row faction on WWE SmackDown that appears to be going nowhere. Foley could potentially help fellow big man Top Dolla put things together before it is too late.

#1. Mick Foley could announce that he wants to host WrestleMania 39

The Miz is very excited to host WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The A-Lister once defeated John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27 with The Rock as the host of the show over a decade ago. The Great One interfered in the match and helped The Miz defeat Cena to retain the WWE Championship.

Mick Foley could show up a day before WrestleMania and proclaim that he wants to host the premium live event as well. Adam Pearce may think that sounds like a great idea and allow Mick and The Miz to host the show together. The Miz has been down on his luck as of late, so being outshined as the host of WWE WrestleMania would fit right in with the storyline for his character.

