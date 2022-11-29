Heartbreaking collapse and 4 other surprising twists we could see with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline following WWE Survivor Series WarGames

When Roman Reigns heard loud boos the night after he beat The Undertaker, or that time he was booked to say "sufferin' succotash" in a promo aired on WWE SmackDown, he probably thought to himself: I'm gonna change your jeering to cheers in due time.

At WWE Survivor Series WarGames, The Bloodline prevailed in the WarGames match and is now literally at the top of the mountain with no legit competition in sight. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso seem to have patched things up. The former has proven his allegiance to The Tribal Chief and his family, even over his longtime friend Kevin Owens. So what could possibly go wrong?

Read on for five potential twists in the Sami Zayn and Bloodline drama following Saturday night.

#5. Roman Reigns & The Bloodline turn on Zayn anyway

Roman Reigns wasn't a fan of the Honarary Uce initially

At WWE Survivor Series, Zayn sided with Reigns and family, hitting a low-blow on Kevin Owens. Not just Reigns, but even Jey Uso seems to have trust in the Honorary Uce now.

But that was not the case just a few hours prior to the WarGames match. Jey Uso has always been suspicious and rebuked Zayn's involvement in The Bloodline's business. Is all that going to change just because Zayn was the catalyst for his team's victory?

#SurvivorSeries #WarGames Sami Zayn’s sacrifice of Kevin Owens helped him dance his way into the The Bloodline’s center position over Roman. Sami Zayn’s sacrifice of Kevin Owens helped him dance his way into the The Bloodline’s center position over Roman.👀👀👀#SurvivorSeries #WarGames https://t.co/6Vd7fIGj9Q

Reigns might just turn on Zayn immediately due to a lack of trust, or in the not-too-distant future due to the latter's surging popularity.

#4. His involvement in a match costs The Bloodline

Sami Zayn has managed to mess things up for The Bloodline in the past, most recently costing them the advantage in the WarGames match.

Losing an important match like that, combined with the fact that Zayn and Kevin Owens had a "talk" backstage which he withheld from Jey Uso, nearly got the Honarary Uce in major trouble at Survivor Series.

In similar fashion, a new no. 1 contender for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title, Solo Sikoa failing to win a championship match, or a tag title loss for the Usos could easily rub The Tribal Chief up the wrong way, especially if Sami is involved.

#3. Sami Zayn doesn't believe in The Bloodline's hierarchy

Sami Zayn is the MVP of The Bloodline following WWE Survivor Series

In the post-Survivor Series press conference, when asked if he’s become “the most important member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns”, Zayn responded by saying:

“I don’t look at it in terms of a ranking system. Actually, I kind of resent it, to be honest. Not saying I resent you or the question, I’m just saying … I kind of reject the notion that, outside of Roman, who’s the Tribal Chief, Head of the Table, that’s extremely hierarchical, I don’t particularly care for the rank system. ‘Oh, he’s a step below him, and he’s more important than him.'”

He further went on to add:

“It’s a unit, it’s an act, whatever you want to call it. And everybody is so important, in their role, to the totality of it. Like [Paul Heyman] was saying about the dynamic with how it’s been with Jay and I. Or Jimmy and I. And Solo and I. And, we haven’t done a ton, but Paul and I. And Roman and I. And those are all individual stories, so I don’t think one is more important than the other, outside obviously of Roman for obvious reasons, but I don’t like even looking at it through that lens of a ranking order or whatever. It’s all part of something that really comes together beautifully when you put it all together. It’s part of a totality, is how I see it.”

Maybe The Tribal Chief has a different take on the matter. Zayn may have dug his own grave with The Bloodline following these remarks.

#2. A WWE Universal Championship match between The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce

Zayn initially had issues with Reigns before aligning as a lackey for the group

On December 3, 2021, Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn in 15 seconds after the latter was attacked by Brock Lesnar. Cut to 2022 and the times have changed, with Zayn now the MVP of The Bloodline.

We know what he is capable of in the ring, delivering high-octane performances against Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura, just to name a few.

Now at the height of his popularity and with the adoration of the WWE Universe on his side, who's to say that in the not-too-distant future, Zayn stands up against The Tribal Chief for a world championship opportunity?

This moment: Solo Sikoa Another day & another moment of Sami Zayn making a member of The Bloodline break character.This moment: Solo Sikoa Another day & another moment of Sami Zayn making a member of The Bloodline break character.This moment: Solo Sikoa 😭😭😭 https://t.co/5PbbHAu4m5

It wouldn't be completely out of the realm of possibility. Whether the latter turns on him first or the other way around, a dramatic storyline-driven match between the two is almost certain.

#1. Kevin Owens finally punches some sense into his longtime friend/rival

Perhaps leading to a WrestleMania showdown?

Jey Uso pinned Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE Survivor Series following Zayn's betrayal of the latter.

However, it's hard not to speculate that the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, now involving The Prizefighter as well, is all leading up to an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos.

Members of the Anoa'i family could return to television en route to WrestleMania à la Afa and Sika showing up back at Hell in a Cell 2020. Eventually, The Bloodline kicks Zayn out of their faction, the latter being the only wrestler in the group not part of the Samoan dynasty.

- WrestlingNewsCo. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is planned for WrestleMania 39 in April. - WrestlingNewsCo. https://t.co/KBqbzQ9MVf

If WWE goes ahead and books the tag match in Hollywood, it's a no-brainer that it will be one of the most anticipated bouts on the company's biggest blockbuster card of the year.

Do you see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens challenging The Usos at WrestleMania or something completely wild like Zayn dethroning Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

