Heartbreaking update on Dolph Ziggler's final days before release, Record-breaking star pushed to repeat Cody Rhodes' story at Royal Rumble 2024 - WWE News Roundup

#1 Jade Cargill could win Royal Rumble like Cody Rhodes, said Mick Foley

Mick Foley hopes to see WWE push their new signing, Jade Cargill, to the limits. He argued that the record-breaking star would be an excellent choice for the Women's Royal Rumble winner next year. Speaking on Cargill's potential rise in her new company on his podcast, Foley said:

"Jade (agrees she could win the Royal Rumble)! Oh, man! Like I said, they had the great rollout for Jade. Yeah, that would be great. There are so many options. I am all in favor of making the big splash right away." [From 32:02 to 32:23]

He asserted that Cargill should be treated like Cody Rhodes, who won the Royal Rumble this year after making an epic debut at WrestleMania in 2022.

#2 What Dolph Ziggler did before his WWE release

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared a heartbreaking update on Dolph Ziggler's final days in the company. The latter was shockingly included in the list of superstars released earlier this month.

Mantell disclosed that Ziggler had not left his home for weeks and wasn't actively contributing. Mantell used it as an argument to justify why the former world champion did not complain about his unceremonious exit from the promotion. Speaking on Ziggler on this week's Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said the following:

"It seems like he's been there since the end of the Vietnam War. He's been there forever, really almost 20 years he's been there which is almost a record. I don't know what his deal was. Let's say he was making $750,000 or more... Most, a lot of that time, he didn't even leave his house. And all of a sudden, he's not gonna b*tch and moan about being released because he made tremendous money for doing zero. I don't think they called him up on the phone and asked him his idea on anything." [From 25:17 - 26:06]

While there is no concrete update on what's next for Dolph Ziggler, WWE legend Mark Henry has openly insisted that the Showoff would be a great signing for AEW should Tony Khan decide on a new addition to the roster.

#2 Mick Foley urges WWE should capitalize on Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has multiple accolades to her name from her time in AEW, and her jumping ship to WWE sent the internet into a frenzy. The Triple H-led promotion added to the hype surrounding their signee with multiple social media posts. Cargill's introductory post announcing her signing has amassed more than 14 million views, the second-highest viewed post by the promotion in 2023.

Mick Foley urged the company to capitalize on Jade Cargill's momentum the moment she starts working on television. He stated that the promotion 'would fail in the worst way possible' if they failed to make a star out of Jade Cargill. Speaking on his podcast, Foley said:

"Yeah, wow. That was really impressive to see the rollout. If WWE can't make her a major star, then they are failing in the worst way possible. I think they will. I think she will rise to the occasion. She is somebody whose upside is almost immeasurable. She is just going to continue to get better. But she just has that look. Not just the look but the presence as well. I see big things for her in WWE." [From 11:52 to 12:30]

While Foley acknowledged the importance of NXT in the company, he is convinced that Jade Cargill is prepared to take on the main roster talents directly. Michael Cole addressed the signing on this week's SmackDown.

