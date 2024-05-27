Hometown heartbreak, new champions & more - 5 early predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2024

WWE SummerSlam 2024 will air live from Cleveland on August 3. The event will take place in Logan Paul's hometown and the United States Champion is featured on the official poster.

The promotion will be moving SummerSlam to two nights starting in 2026 and likely wants to put on a great show for wrestling fans this August. Gunther and Nia Jax have already earned championship matches at the event.

Listed below are five early predictions for SummerSlam 2024.

#5. Logan Paul will be dethroned at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul has had an impressive career thus far

Logan Paul won the United States Championship last year by defeating Rey Mysterio. Santos Escobar left brass knuckles in the ring and he used them to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer.

The 29-year-old could want to get fans on his side and the promotion could book him to lose the title in his hometown of Cleveland. His impressive reign as United States Champion could come to an end by someone else cheating to win at SummerSlam and it may lead to a babyface turn.

#4. Nia Jax finally becomes champion once again

Nia Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament by defeating Lyra Valkyria. She also eliminated Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill along the way. As a result of winning the tournament, she has also earned a WWE Women's Championship match at SummerSlam 2024.

Bayley currently holds the title but it is not a guarantee that she will be champion on August 3. Jax could defeat her opponent at SummerSlam to win her 2nd singles championship in WWE. The Irresistible Force is also a former RAW Women's Champion.

#3. There could be a major match featuring The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa recently claimed that he spoke with Roman Reigns and was informed he was the leader of The Bloodline until he returns. He could have been lying, which could lead to a massive issue once Reigns returns to WWE television.

Jimmy Uso was kicked out the group following his loss to Jey Uso at The Show of Shows earlier this year. Roman Reigns could attempt to reunite with The Usos in an effort to take down Sikoa's new version of The Bloodline.

#2. The Rock could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The Rock teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during Night One of WrestleMania XL. However, The American Nightmare got the last laugh and dethroned Roman Reigns on the following night.

The Great One confronted Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania and asked to hold the Undisputed WWE Championsip. Rhodes obliged and The Brahma Bull warned that he will be coming after him when he returns. Cody Rhodes and The Rock could potentially headline this year's SummerSlam in a massive match with the title on the line.

#1. Gunther could capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Gunther with the King of the Ring crown after his victory

Gunther battled Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament last night in Saudi Arabia. The Ring General picked up the victory, but the match ended in a controversal fashion. Both The Viper's shoulders were not down during the pinfall and Triple H has hinted there could be a rematch in the future.

The leader of Imperium's dominant Intercontinental Championship came to an end at WrestleMania XL. Sami Zayn pulled off the upset and also successfully defended the title last night at King and Queen of the Ring. Gunther is in line for World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam due to winning King of the Ring, and he could capture his first world title in the company at the premium live event.

