How is Jey Uso related to Umaga? Exploring their bloodline

Jey Uso is just one of the many wrestlers from the iconic Anoa'i wrestling dynasty, the same lineage as the legendary Umaga. However, some fans may still be confused regarding their actual relationship with each other.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are the real-life sons of Solofa Fatu Jr., best known as WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The latter has two siblings, Sam Fatu (Tonga Kid) and Eddie Fatu (Umaga). Due to this, Umaga is one of Jey's uncles.

Jey has honored his uncle's memory several times in the past. In a December 2023 episode of RAW, before Uso's match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, the challenger stated that he dedicated his upcoming match to the wrestling legend.

Most recently, it was revealed that Jey dedicated a tattoo in The Samoan Bulldozer's honor. On an episode of WWE Tattooed, the RAW star explained that his uncle's character off-screen wasn't the same intimidating persona on-screen. The wrestling legend was a family man and motivated him to push harder in training. However, the tattoo got messed up during WarGames.

Umaga unfortunately passed away in December 2009 at only 36 years old. He has four children, one already making a name for himself on the independent scene, Zilla Fatu. The latter began training in December 2022 under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling and made his in-ring debut in July 2023. He initially left the promotion in September but returned in February this year.

Aside from Jey Uso, which Anoa'i family member also paid homage to Umaga in WWE?

Many wrestling fans may remember the wrestling legend as a fierce and intimidating character. However, he was nothing but kind and an inspiration to his family. Another nephew that he inspired was Solo Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey Uso's brother.

Sikoa has paid tribute to The Samoan Bulldozer several times in WWE. While in NXT, Solo would sometimes paint his face similar to the wrestling legend. The Bloodline member also uses the Samoan Spike in honor of his uncle, which he admitted was something he was initially hesitant to do. Solo's feud against John Cena at the 2023 Crown Jewel also drew parallels when the latter faced the wrestling legend years ago.

It's fortunate to see that although the wrestling legend passed away almost a decade ago, his legacy and memory won't ever be forgotten due to inspiring his family members.

