Is Solo Sikoa the son of the deceased WWE legend Umaga? Meet his real dad

By Hazel Pagador
Modified Apr 19, 2023 21:43 IST
Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa's dad is a former and notable WWE Superstar

Solo Sikoa is part of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family and is currently aligned with The Bloodline. He often pays homage to fellow Samoan Umaga, but as it turns out, the late WWE star is not his father.

Solo Sikoa's father is Hall of Famer Rikishi, real name Solofa Fatu Jr. Aside from Sikoa, the wrestling legend is also the father of Jimmy and Jey Usos. Umaga, on the other hand, is Sikoa's uncle.

Although the late wrestler is not Sikoa's father, he is quite an important figure to the current WWE star. Solo even opened up to The New York Post about not wanting to use the Samoan Spike (Umaga's finisher) first when Triple H and Paul Heyman pitched the idea. However, they stated that it was a good way to pay tribute to the late Samoan, refreshing people's memories in the process.

"He (Triple H) goes, ‘I think it will be cool if you pay a tribute to him (Umaga) on TV by using the spike.’ I was like, ‘You know what man? Yeah, let’s do it.’ Once he said that I kind of got emotional. I was like, 'wow.' For those who don’t remember who Umaga was, now I’m about to refresh their memory. It was a pretty cool moment for me to pay tribute to him.”
Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike to pay homage to Umaga will always be great. 👏 #SmackDown https://t.co/cPj6DfqIhu

Solo Sikoa named one thing about his dad that he wasn't a fan of

Rikishi is one of the most entertaining wrestlers in WWE history, and there wasn't a boring time with him in the Stamford-based promotion. He had a notable storyline involving Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1999, but it looks like this was something Solo initially didn't have fond memories of.

While in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Solo Sikoa revealed that he wasn't a fan of his dad "running over" Stone Cold for The Rock. The Bloodline member stated that he was initially in disbelief as Stone Cold was his favorite wrestler. But now that he is in the business himself, he understands what has to be done.

"He (Rikishi) ran over one of my favorite wrestlers, man. I was like, 'Man, he ran over Stone Cold? How could you do that?!' You know what I'm saying? But at the time I was like, 'Okay.' Now, being into the business, [I understand] he had to do what he had to do."
Can WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio take down @WWESoloSikoa on #WWERaw? https://t.co/TGpA6EQIRW

It remains to be seen if Solo Sikoa will stand alongside his dad inside the WWE ring in the future.

