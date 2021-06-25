How did John Cena break his nose?

John Cena had one of the best phases of his career in 2015. After being in the main-event picture for a long time, Cena stepped down the order to go after the WWE United States title.

People considered his challenge for a mid-card title a 'demotion' for the Cenation Leader. Fortunately, it turned out to be one of the best career decisions for him.

Cena captured the U.S. title at WrestleMania 31 by defeating the Bulgarian Brute Rusev (now known as Miro). He then proceeded to have one of, if not the greatest, United States Championship reigns of all time.

He introduced a brand new 'US Title Open Challenge' where he faced exciting new opponents every week. The Champ had some memorable battles against Dean Ambrose, Sami Zayn, Neville, and Cesaro. These weekly title defenses elevated the prestige of the U.S. title in many ways.

After spending a few months in the mid-card division, Cena returned to the main-event scene in July 2015 while still being the U.S. Champ. Unfortunately, his return to the World title picture was rudely interrupted by a horrific injury.

How did John Cena injure his nose in July 2015?

John Cena Vs Seth Rollins

Like Cena, Seth Rollins also had a dream run in 2015 as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins had already been a champion for about three months with multiple successful title defenses to his name.

On an episode of WWE RAW in July 2015, Seth Rollins celebrated his successful title retention against Brock Lesnar at WWE Battleground. But his celebration was cut short by The Cenation Leader, who called Rollins's title reign a joke.

On the next RAW, John Cena laid out a challenge for The Architect's WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In an unexpected turn of events, The Authority turned the tables on John Cena by announcing a United States Championship match between Cena and Rollins. Now Cena was in danger of losing his title.

As usual, the phenomenal in-ring chemistry between Cena and Rollins was on display during this bout. Unfortunately, an unintentional blow by Rollins became the cause of a horrific injury for John Cena.

Cena and Rollins began trading punches in the middle of the ring. Ultimately, The Architect hit the Champ with a knee to his face, which busted open Cena's nose.

Remember when John Cena completely shattered his nose mid match with Seth Rollins and ended up finishing the entire match...



He fell on his back and covered his face, indicating something really dreadful had happened. In this frightful incident, Cena suffered a nasal fracture. His nose was dislocated, which took him out of action for several weeks.

Dr. Steve Daquino released a statement regarding John's nose injury on WWE's official website.

"As you can see on television tonight, John suffered from a nasal fraction," Dr. Steve Daquino stated. "He's got quite a bit of displacement, so we sent him over to the local emergency room so he can be evaluated by the ears, nose and throat doctor who's on call tonight and see what can be done to properly repair it."

Despite his injury, John Cena fought until the end of the match, and made Rollins tap out with a vicious STF to retain his championship. Later, John posted an inspiring tweet, telling his fans to 'Never Give Up' in their lives.

Luckily, John Cena's recovery didn't take long and returned to WWE less than three weeks later. He also faced against Seth Rollins in a title vs. title match at August's SummerSlam pay-per-view, but lost the U.S. title to The Architect.

