How did John Cena meet his wife Shay Shariatzadeh? "Happy accident" revealed by the WWE legend himself

Fans are always eager to learn more about John Cena's relationship but it is something he has decided to keep personal. Despite his current relationship not being as public as his previous one, he would still share special moments in their life, including the story of how they met.

After John Cena and fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella broke up in 2018, ending their six-year relationship, both stars found love in different partners. The Hollywood actor has found Shay Shariatzadeh, whom he met in 2019. Since then, the couple have often been seen together at Cena's red carpet events and in paparazzi photos. The couple got married the following year and it was all thanks to an unexpected meeting.

In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show John Cena shared that he met his wife quite accidentally in Canada. He stated that he doesn't usually watch the Super Bowl outside his apartment because he doesn't want to jinx the New England Patriots but decided to watch it that day with his friends at a bar. Coincidentally, Shay also went to the same bar with her friends.

John said there was an immediate spark, and he decided to marry Shay after having long conversations about who they are, what they enjoy, what they believe in, what they want to accomplish and much more.

John and Shay married on October 12, 2020, in an intimate wedding in Tampa, Florida. In July 2022 the couple married again in Canada in front of friends and family.

Why did John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh decide to keep their relationship private?

As one of the biggest celebrities in the world, it's quite hard for John to keep everything away from the limelight but the couple makes it work. Aside from red carpet events, the couple isn't seen too often in public and he has a good explanation for why.

John Cena said he and Shay believed in keeping their information simply for themselves and their inner circle. He shared that they are happy with their setup and maintaining their intimacy.

"We have core values which we both believe in, and one of those is keeping our information to us and those extremely close to our inner circle," he said. "I couldn’t be happier, but I think a way for us to keep our intimacy is by keeping it intimate."

Have John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh appeared on WWE programming?

While Cena occasionally appears at the Stamford-based promotion, the same can't be said for Shay. However, he referenced his marriage by stating fans made him a better human being, a better professional, and a husband.

It's safe to say that John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's paths crossed in a very unlikely manner.