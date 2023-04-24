How many times has John Cena won the WWE Championship? Hint: It's NOT 16!

Over the course of his WWE career, John Cena has won a lot of championships. The GOAT has also squared off with some of the best in the business, including Shawn Michaels and The Rock. John Cena’s first WWE championship win came in 2005 and his last in 2017. But how many WWE titles has Cena actually won in his storied career?

John Cena is currently one of the two men to win the world title a record 16 times, with Ric Flair being the other man. Having said that, the 46-year-old megastar has not won the WWE Championship itself 16 times.

Cena has only won the WWE Championship 13 times in his career. The other three reigns are with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cena beat JBL to capture his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21. He would hold onto the title for 280 days before dropping it to Edge at New Year’s Revolution 2006. He regained the title at Royal Rumble on January 29, 2006.

His next loss for the WWE Championship came at the hands of Rob Van Dam. The Whole Freakin Show cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Cena at ECW One Night Stand on June 11, 2006. RVD had won the briefcase at WrestleMania earlier that year.

John Cena’s 13th and final WWE Championship win came against AJ Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble premium live event. The two superstars put on a match for the ages. In the end, Big Match John defeated his longtime rival to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world title reigns.

John Cena failed to win the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39

Cena made his much-anticipated return to WWE on the March 6, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Cenation leader accepted Austin Theory’s challenge for a United States Championship showdown at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The two superstars squared off against each other in the opening contest of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium on April 1. The two had the crowd on their feet. Unfortunately, Cena failed to claim the title as Theory pulled off a sneak tactic for the win.

It remains to be seen if Cena will return to WWE to put over another superstar.

