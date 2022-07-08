Nikita Koloff went from being a Russian Nightmare to a champion of his beliefs 

In the midst of the Cold War, many patriotic heroes battled foreign invaders inside the squared circle. And the legendary Nikita Koloff was right there, in the middle of it all.

Koloff, born Scott Simpson in Minneapolis, Minnesota, broke into professional wrestling portraying a bald-headed menace from the then-Soviet Union. With little to no experience, he teamed up with another American playing a Russian character: Ivan Koloff.

During this time, it became notable that Nikita stayed constantly in character, even speaking with a thick Russian accent when in public.

The Russians would win the NWA World Tag Team Championship, but more importantly, they would terrorize every babyface in the promotion. With scathing promos directed at the United States, it didn't take long before they faced the wrath of Dusty Rhodes and his partner, Magnum TA.

The war between the two sides was getting white hot until TA tragically lost his career and nearly his life in a horrific automobile accident. What came next was one of the most epic babyface turns in professional wrestling history.

Sharing a common enemy in The Four Horsemen, Koloff rescued Rhodes from a vicious attack. Legendary announcer Tony Schiavone described it as the loudest pop he had ever heard during his career.

On that night, the Super Powers were born, and it was the perfect pairing: The American Dream and The Russian Nightmare.

The pair would battle the Horsemen in War Games and also win the Crockett Cup. Koloff would battle Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and was seriously considered to be the man to take the title.

At this point, Nikita was at the height of his career.

Then tragedy would strike. His wife, Mandy, would fall ill to Hodgkin's Disease, and he would step away from the ring to care for her. She passed away in 1989.

Nikita Koloff returned to action with WCW in the early 1990s before leaving wrestling to pursue another calling

Koloff made a comeback with World Championship Wrestling and began targeting some of his old rivals like Sting and Lex Luger. During this time, he looked like The Russian Nightmare of old, still crushing opponents with his intense power.

WCW Worldwide @WCWWorldwide Sting vs Nikita Koloff - WCW Magazine [November 1991]



LOOK OUT STINGER!! Sting vs Nikita Koloff - WCW Magazine [November 1991]LOOK OUT STINGER!! https://t.co/3EgVOKiOPx

But it just wasn't the same. The man who once pursued championships longed for more in his life. He stepped away from active competition in 1992 to become an ordained minister.

He never wrestled for WWE... He never won a world title... But it was during this time that Nikita Koloff became a champion of his faith.

Today, Koloff travels all over, making personal appearances, preaching his message and meeting wrestling fans who fondly remember him. His time in the ring was only a step in his journey; the rest of the steps are happening right now.

That's what makes the story of Nikita Koloff such a fascinating one. He went from a hated heel to a beloved babyface. Later, he went from a superstar to a man of God. As much as he evolved as a character? He evolved even moreso as a man.

And regardless of your beliefs, that's a lesson we should all live by.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far