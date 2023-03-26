How old is Aalyah Mysterio? Could the youngest Mysterio soon follow her father and brother's footsteps in WWE?

Aalyah Mysterio is not part of the WWE roster but has featured in several storylines in the company's programming over the past couple of years. She last appeared in July 2022, when she had an altercation backstage with Rhea Ripley, who is currently dating AEW star, Buddy Matthews.

Back in 2020, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) and Aalyah were involved in a romantic storyline before Matthews was eventually released from WWE in June 2021.

Just as her brother was thrust into the limelight as part of the feud between Eddie Guerrero and Mysterio in 2005, Aalyah also made an appearance as a toddler, cheering her father on.

Sports Worldwide @Sportsworld0412 Aalyah and Dominik Mysterio cheering on their dad, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 22. Aalyah and Dominik Mysterio cheering on their dad, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 22. https://t.co/goADmEq8jZ

Following the father-son rivalry between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, the family was seated ringside on this week’s edition of SmackDown. After Dom interfered during his father's match to challenge him again.

After Rey refused to fight his son left the ring. Dom then proceeded to turn on his mother, Angie Gutierrez, who was in the crowd, screaming at her disrespectfully. Aalyah was situated next to her mom, retaliating against Dom's hurtful words.

This resulted in Rey knocking him down with a right hand and accepting his WrestleMania match.

Aalyah Gutierrez/Mysterio was born on August 20, 2001, in California, USA, a year before her father made his WWE debut. Currently 19 years old, she graduated from a prestigious high school and has worked as a part-time model and social media star.

Rey Mysterio revealed that his daughter wishes to pursue her studies in the medical field, which he supports just as much as a pursued future in professional wrestling.

The Hall of Famer inductee has expressed his willingness to train his daughter if professional wrestling is an option for her. Rey has already trained his son, Dominik, explaining it would be the same for Aalyah.

"She [Aalyah] hasn’t asked the question, but it’s funny you asked me that because my wife, she asked me a couple of days ago, she goes: 'what would you say if your daughter came at you and said Dad, I want to become a wrestler?' I said 'I would be the first one to train her, just like I did with Dom!' She said ‘No you wouldn’t’ [laughs]. I would! I would back her up 100 percent," said Rey Mysterio. [H/T TalkSport]

If Aalyah Mysterio does decide to wrestle one day, she has the tools to become a coveted in-ring competitor, just like her father and brother.

The Mysterio family had a significant impact on WWE. At the Money in the Bank event on July 18, 2021, Rey and Dominik Mysterio finally won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, becoming the first father-son duo to have won a tag team championship in the company's history.

How did Aalyah Mysterio's presence impact WWE storylines and the Mysterio family's character development?

Aalyah Mysterio's introduction to WWE programming in 2020 brought a fresh dynamic to the family's storyline.

Her involvement during Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins' feud provided a new layer of character development for the Mysterios.

Some fans supported her involvement in the feud, while others were more critical and felt she was being pushed too quickly without having earned her place on the roster.

Aalyah Mysterio's involvement allowed for the development of a romantic storyline with Buddy Murphy, who was a member of Rollins' faction in 2020.

The relationship provided a new angle to explore the Mysterio family's storyline, as they were conflicted about Aalyah's involvement with someone from their rival faction.

This added another layer to the Mysterio family's character, as they were forced to navigate both their personal relationships and their professional wrestling personas.

In terms of the future impact of Aalyah Mysterio's participation, she could continue to be involved in storylines.

Aalyah Mysterio's presence could also continue to shape the character development of the Mysterio family as they navigate new challenges and relationships in the world of professional wrestling.

