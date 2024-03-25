WrestleMania 40 is slated to be the biggest in history and the next night on WWE RAW could follow suit. The Rock is returning for a tag team match. Cody Rhodes will attempt to end the longest title reign in the modern era.

With so much going on over the weekend, a lot is sure to happen. Stars may return, legends will have a presence, and titles will change hands. Everything will set WWE up for the second half of 2024.

The RAW after WrestleMania has also traditionally been a huge show. The last few have underwhelmed, but Triple H may try to make a huge splash the Monday after WrestleMania 40. The next five names could make a big impact on the RAW after The Show of Shows.

#5 Giulia finished up with Stardom

The former NJPW Strong Women's Champion has been linked to WWE since late last fall. WWE had interest in her but she apparently wanted to finish up with Stardom first.

Due to how former boss Rossy Ogawa was fired from Bushiroad, Giulia also reportedly agreed to help Ogawa set up his new promotion before officially joining WWE.

Even with those small roadblocks, there isn't a reason why Giulia couldn't show up on RAW after WrestleMania 40 as Will Ospreay did for AEW. She can say she has signed with the company and even set up her first feud, whether for the main roster or WWE NXT.

#4 Tama Tonga could be worked into many WWE angles

Tama Tonga is another star from Japan who has been linked to WWE. The long-time member of New Japan Pro-Wrestling departed the company earlier this year.

With ties to The Judgment Day (Finn Balor), The OC (AJ Styles, the Good Brothers), and potentially The Bloodline, Tonga joining WWE seemed like a certainty.

Depending on where he starts, he could show up to confront Balor or another star on the RAW after WrestleMania 40.

#3 Sheamus has been out with an injury

It's been a while since Sheamus has bashed an opponent's chest

Over the last six months, The Celtic Warrior has been absent from WWE programming. His last match was against Edge in The Rated-R Superstar's final showing for the company.

Sheamus has been off of TV since then, nursing a shoulder injury. In that time, his group, The Brawling Brutes, have gone their separate ways. Ridge Holland is trying things out in WWE NXT while Pete Dunne returned and is teaming with Tyler Bate.

If things change greatly at WrestleMania 40, the next night after the show should be a must-watch. Any number of challengers for titles will emerge, both new and old. The Celtic Warrior could be refreshed by moving to the red brand as a singles act.

#2 Braun Strowman could again wreak havoc on RAW

A freight train could run through the RAW after WrestleMania 40

Another former champion who has missed time due to injury is Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters is out with a neck injury but he's still done media tours for WWE.

He appeared in Saudi Arabia at the unveiling of the WWE Experience while the Elimination Chamber event took place in Perth. While he's been out, some different names have made marks on RAW and SmackDown.

Strowman could confront Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, or another star. Things will be chaotic on the RAW following WrestleMania 40, and having The Monster Among Men go on a rampage would be a huge way to add to the carnage.

#1 The curious case of MJF

Is he still under contract with AEW? Was he serious about 'the Bidding War of 2024?' Whatever turns out to be true, the former AEW World Champion may jump ship to WWE.

He has achieved the pinnacle of success in AEW and is still under 30. One of his best friends, Cody Rhodes, is in WWE and could be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion following WrestleMania 40. What better way to debut MJF than by having him confront his friend, the new champion?

His absence from AEW programming allows him to heal from lingering injuries. It also keeps the questions going whether he's moved on or is just waiting for the right time to reappear. If he's jumped ship, he could make one of the biggest debuts in history on the RAW after WrestleMania 40.

