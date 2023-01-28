"I have a fantasy man" - When Hollywood star confessed his crush on WWE's Ronda Rousey

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is one of the most accomplished female athletes in the world. Over the past few years, several famous athletes and celebrities have praised her talent and achievements. A few even confessed to having a crush on her, including Hollywood star and comedian Marlon Wayans.

In February 2014, Wayans tweeted that he wanted to "smell [Rousey's] training gloves and feet." He later spoke more about his crush on The Baddest Woman on the Planet in an interview with The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien.

"I say that in a good way. All these pheromones and those gloves and feet wrap. I have a crush on her. I think she is dope. [Commenting on a picture of Rousey] That's just sexy, ain't it? How aggressive she is. This is something about a woman that could kick your behind. This is just something sexy about it... I want her take me in because she does this moves like arm bar... I wanna wrestle with her. I have a fantasy man. I wanna wrestle around with her and she makes tapped, makes people tap out," he said. [H/T: EssentiallySports]

Some fans later criticized the Hollywood star's comments about Rousey on Twitter. However, he replied to their tweets, stating that "she knows I love her."

Did Ronda Rousey "lose her shine" in WWE?

After having a successful career in the UFC, Ronda Rousey officially joined WWE in 2018. She spent nearly a year as an active competitor, during which she won the RAW Women's Championship, before going on a three-year hiatus. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to action in January 2022 to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. Over the past year, she has held the SmackDown Women's Title twice. She recently dropped the title to a returning Charlotte Flair.

Despite being one of the top female superstars on the WWE roster, former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree claimed that Rousey had lost her shine.

"[Ronda Rousey is boring?] No, no, she's lost her shine, like, yeah," he said on his Cafe de Rene podcast.

