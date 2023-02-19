"I kinda lost it on him" - When Sami Zayn blew up at a WWE co-worker backstage

Sami Zayn has been an active competitor on WWE SmackDown since 2019. While he is loved by many of his co-workers, the former Honorary Uce once had an incident with a writer backstage.

In an interview with the Gettin Better with Ron Funches podcast in March 2021, Zayn revealed that he blew up at a writer backstage a week earlier:

"Not to pull the curtain back too far here but, literally last week at WWE television on SmackDown, I was having a real bad week. I was really frustrated about a lot of little things and they were just adding up and I could feel myself getting angrier and angrier throughout the day and I was really working on reining it in, and then finally, a guy who I was — one of the writers was helping me with something, came in and he gave me something and it was like the straw that broke the camel's back and I kinda lost it on him a little bit," he said.

The former member of The Bloodline disclosed that he instantly apologized to the writer:

"As I was losing it on him, I was apologizing because I was saying, 'This is not directed at you. This is misdirected anger. I'm sorry, I can't deal with this right now. It's too much. I just can't put up with this right now' and I kinda talked down to him, but I immediately apologized but I still felt like, 'Ah, it caught me a little bit' because as I did it, I knew I'm talking this way to this guy because I know I can get away with talking this way to this guy, right? I couldn't talk to Vince McMahon the way I just talked to this guy and my whole thing is I don't ever wanna talk one way to somebody that I wouldn't wanna talk to somebody else," Zayn added. [H/T: PostWrestling]

Sami Zayn revealed the funny origin story of the Helluva Kick for the first time ever. Check out the details here.

Sami Zayn will face Roman Reigns tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber

After spending nearly nine months with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and the group last month at Royal Rumble.

The former Honorary Uce will now challenge The Tribal Chief. They will compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tonight at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Zayn's hometown of Montreal.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T did not rule out the possibility of Zayn ending Reigns' historic 900+ days title reign:

"I wouldn't [be shocked if Roman Reigns loses the title to Sami Zayn], you know, I wouldn't be. I'm thinking about, you know me man, I'm always thinking about the promotion. I'm always thinking about what we can get out of this. Roman is gonna always be Roman, okay? And don't think that a loss is gonna change that. I don't think it's gonna change... Do you look at The Undertaker any differently after the streak was broken?" he said.

Cody Rhodes opened up on who he would rather face at WWE WrestleMania between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Check out his comments here.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes