"I will not go down without a fight" - Former champion sends warning to Nikki Cross and Damage CTRL following WWE RAW

After the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke sent a stern warning to Nikki Cross and Damage CTRL.

Last week, Brooke lost the WWE 24/7 Championship to Nikki Cross on RAW. Later that night, Cross threw the title in a trash can backstage. The Stamford-based company has since apparently retired the championship. Meanwhile, Brooke squared off against IYO SKY on this week's episode of the red brand. However, she suffered defeat.

In an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive, Brooke addressed Cross throwing the 24/7 Championship in the trash.

"I've shown up and I have shoun out every single damn day. And I have worked extremely hard for everything I've had, including that 24/7 Title. And seeing Nikki Cross just throw it in the trash, everything I worked for, it was painful. I have defended and I have elevated that title with every single fiber in my body because I was proud to wear that gold around my waist. I was proud to call myself a champion," she said. (0:13 - 0:47)

The former 15-time WWE 24/7 Champion then warned Cross and Damage CTRL that she would not go down without a fight.

"So, if Nikki Cross and Damage CTRL wanna waltz in here and disrespect my hard work, they have another thing coming for them. I will not go down without a fight," Brooke added. (0:48 - 1:00)

Dana Brooke recently had issues with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins

A few weeks ago, United States Champion Seth Rollins stated on RAW that former Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory would have a better chance of winning a title if he cashed in on then-24/7 Champion Dana Brooke than on himself. The comment did not sit well with Brooke.

A few hours later, Brooke hit back at Rollins in a tweet, stating that she would not tolerate such comments anymore. She then addressed her issues with The Visionary during an interview with NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count.

"I've taken it many times. Sam Roberts, Corey Graves, now Seth Rollins. They don't see what I do behind the scenes. It's always about an opportunity and I'm waiting on that opportunity, you know, to come out there and show them what I can do. But behind the scenes, I'm working 24/7. I'm in the ring here, I'm working out at the gym, I do boxing classes, I work on promo skills, acting classes, everything. I'm doing it," she said. (3:47 - 4:15)

