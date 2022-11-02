"I have that pent-up anger inside" - Current WWE Superstar on having issues with Seth Rollins

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke recently explained why she lashed out at Seth Rollins following his comments on Monday Night RAW.

A few weeks ago, Mustafa Ali faced Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW while Seth Rollins sat at the commentary table. Kevin Patrick then asked Rollins if he feared that Theory might cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him. The Visionary stated that Theory would have a better chance cashing in on Roman Reigns, Dana Brooke, or any other champion.

Brooke took offense at Rollins' comments and hit back at him with a tweet. In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, the 24/7 Champion addressed the incident, explaining why she lashed out at the United States Champion.

"I've taken it many times. Sam Roberts, Corey Graves, now Seth Rollins. They don't see what I do behind the scenes. It's always about an opportunity and I'm waiting on that opportunity, you know, to come out there and show them what I can do. But behind the scenes, I'm working 24/7. I'm in the ring here, I'm working out at the gym, I do boxing classes, I work on promo skills, acting classes, everything. I'm doing it," she said. [3:47 - 4:15]

Dana Brooke claims to be just as good and as equal as every other woman on the WWE roster

Dana Brooke signed with WWE in 2013. She spent about three years in NXT before making her main roster debut in 2016. Despite being on the main roster for about six years, the 33-year-old is yet to win any major championships.

Despite this, Brooke disclosed in her interview with NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count that with her dedication and hard work, she believes her time will come.

"[I] never missed a day of work ever. I've had deaths in the family. You know, I've showed up to work that following week just because I want that opportunity. I really do. People, they always see what is showcased out there in the ring or what's on TV, but they never see how someone is working behind the scenes and I promise you I'm the hardest working woman. I said 'talk is cheap' because I have that aggression. I have that pent up anger inside that I'm just ready to let out and show the world that I can do it. Trust me I can do it. I'm just as good and as equal as every other woman on the roster. And at the end of the day, my time will come," she added. [4:16 - 4:59]

