Iconic WWE star to return, elaborate ruse divides the family - 5 reasons why The Bloodline could turn on Roman Reigns

WWE Survivor Series WarGames was thought to be the end of The Bloodline. Many expected the inner turmoil would lead the faction to lose the Men's WarGames match and implode from within.

Now everybody knows that wasn't the case. The Bloodline won inside of WarGames, and Sami Zayn proved that he was truly loyal to The Tribal Chief. The match went so well for the faction that even Jey Uso, of all people, embraced Zayn. The end of the event should quell all doubts about the stable's unity and future. Or should it?

Just because the faction didn't implode when many expected it to doesn't mean the group will remain intact forever. While neither Sami nor Jey was kicked out of the group, changes could still be made. In fact, there's even a chance that the group will turn on the leader.

While the concept of The Bloodline betraying its Tribal Chief may sound outlandish, there are several reasons why it may happen. The Head of the Table may run things in WWE and for his family, but there are a handful of scenarios where that changes.

Below are five reasons why The Bloodline could turn on Roman Reigns.

#5. Roman Reigns could have excluded Naomi from The Bloodline

Naomi feeling the glow

The Bloodline is one of the most impressive factions in wrestling. The most recent incarnation of the group began with Roman Reigns and his Wiseman Paul Heyman. Over time, the group grew to include The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa in its ranks.

The group primarily features family members. Roman Reigns is the eldest cousin of Jimmy, Jey, and Solo. Every active male member of the Anoa'i family currently in WWE is included in the faction, but there is a glaring absence. The stable lacks female representation, which is baffling since Jimmy Uso is married to a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

While Naomi is currently suspended and her position in the company is unclear, she was part of the SmackDown brand but was never introduced to The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso, and by proxy other group members, may find it offensive that Roman never included her and didn't protect her when things went south between her and WWE management.

Could Naomi be the catalyst for the group rejecting Roman's leadership?

#4. The Tribal Chief is known to mistreat his family

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ @_handyred_



I don’t know about anyone else but for me this is one match I can watch over and over and still feel the same emotions as the very first time! BRAVO 🏼 to both You can see how much both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso put into their performances!I don’t know about anyone else but for me this is one match I can watch over and over and still feel the same emotions as the very first time! BRAVO🏼 to both twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You can see how much both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso put into their performances! I don’t know about anyone else but for me this is one match I can watch over and over and still feel the same emotions as the very first time! BRAVO 👏🏼 to both twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dqcowpwgar

Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table. His role as The Tribal Chief is one he takes seriously. He demands greatness from himself and all those who represent him and his family.

Unfortunately, his role as a leader means he's often harsh on his family. Social media often points out how much he manipulated and gaslit Jey Uso when they feuded in 2020, and he still manipulates The Bloodline to this very day.

Sometimes it's verbal abuse, but at other times it's his intimidating presence and threats of violence that forces The Bloodline to fall in line.

Given his poor treatment of Jey and the rest of the group, they could eventually rebel. While any individual member of the group may fail to stand up to Reigns, WWE's powerful faction could take him out if they worked together. A mutiny because of his treatment of his crew is certainly possible.

#3. The group may want Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Jealousy is an ugly thing, but in Sports Entertainment, it regularly rears its head. While wrestlers envying one another is common, it becomes especially commonplace when a partner or stable surrounds itself around one figurehead.

In this case, the figurehead is Roman Reigns. While Jey and Jimmy Uso have succeeded in the tag team ranks, the group's ultimate role is to protect Roman. The stable must ensure that The Tribal Chief remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

If Sami, Solo, Jey, or Jimmy decide they want what Roman has, the group could be in big trouble. As jealousy brews and discontent grows, The Bloodline can implode from within.

#2. The Rock could return to WWE to reclaim the family

The Rock at WrestleMania

The dream match that everybody is hoping to see for WrestleMania 39 features Roman Reigns taking on The Rock. Fans all around the world are begging for the bout to happen, although there's no clear sign. Still, if it does, every fan in the world will be glued to their screens to witness the two family members clash.

While Roman will probably see a bout with The Rock as an opportunity to prove his dominance, it may backfire. Reigns calls himself The Head of the Table and The Tribal Chief, but The People's Champion is his elder. The Rock is the biggest star in the world, and he had world titles long before Roman.

If The Rock returns to action, he may end up defeating Reigns and taking control of the family. If The Usos, Solo, and even potentially Heyman & Zayn leave Roman to join The Rock, The Tribal Chief may be the head of an empty table.

#1. Sami Zayn may be manipulating the stable

Ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, there was constant friction between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. Throughout the night, the WWE Universe wondered if the two would come to blows or if Sami would prove himself disloyal to The Bloodline.

Instead, Sami attacked Kevin Owens and proved himself loyal to Roman Reigns and the entire faction. Jey Uso even embraced The Master Strategist post-match, proving that The Bloodline is stronger and more united than ever. Or is it?

Sami's nickname is The Master Strategist for a reason. There's a chance that Zayn is manipulating the entire faction. He is now tightly secure within the inner circle. He'll now be able to create friction from within to ultimately dissolve the most dominant faction in WWE history.

