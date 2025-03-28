Iconic WWE stipulation to return after 568 days for Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest? Exploring likely WrestleMania 41 match

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre seems all but confirmed for WrestleMania 41. Both men have crossed paths on multiple occasions over the last year, and there can only be one stipulation that can intensify their possible match at the upcoming premium live event.

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are no strangers to each other. At WrestleMania XL, the latter cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone McIntyre of the World Heavyweight Championship only five minutes after he won it. They feuded in the following months, with The Archer of Infamy retaining his title. However, their feud was rekindled on SmackDown, and in last week's episode, Damian suffered a post-match attack. From the looks of it, the rivalry is growing more intense as The Show of Shows grows near, making an Extreme Rules match more fitting.

The last time an Extreme Rules match took place in WWE was at the 2023 NXT No Mercy event between Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch. The difference in Drew and Damian's experience in that type of stipulation will make for an interesting and exciting match for WrestleMania 41.

The Scottish Warrior already has experience in an Extreme Rules match, which was against former superstar Dolph Ziggler on July 19, 2020. Although it has been a while since he was in such a stipulation, Drew also had a brutal match against CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell last year. Meanwhile, The Archer of Infamy hasn't competed in such a stipulation yet, but he has experience in Street Fight matches.

How did Damian Priest possibly affect Drew McIntyre's WWE RAW appearance in Glasgow, Scotland?

En route to WrestleMania 41, the company embarked on a European Tour which made a stop this week in Glasgow, Scotland, the home country of The Scottish Warrior. However, McIntyre did not appear on the show. As per Vince Russo, this might be because of his feud with Damian Priest.

According to the former WWE writer on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, since McIntyre is playing a heel in his current feud, fans cheering him might be a problem.

"Who wasn't on the show tonight and let me tell you why! Who wasn't on the show tonight Chris [Featherstone]? Drew McIntyre. Because they were afraid the fans would cheer him. So, all the other chants are okay, the FU chants, everything else is okay. But oh my God, we can't put Drew out there because they would cheer him. They are so clueless it blows my freakin mind, bro."

It will be interesting to see what will happen next between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre in the coming weeks.

