Iconic WWE tag team to reunite after 107 days to take down Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstars, Bron Breakker and Big Bronson Reed, are currently unstoppable on Monday Night RAW. The two giants, ever since they have aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, have become more lethal.

Ad

On the latest edition of RAW, the two behemoths severely injured two other superstars. While Bron Breakker destroyed an already injured Sami Zayn with two back-to-back spears, Bronson Reed took out Jey Uso with two Tsunamis.

Sami Zayn isn't expected to return anytime soon, as he has been written off indefinitely. However, Jey Uso can return next week on RAW with his brother, Jimmy, to face these two. The Usos last competed together on the March 24 edition of RAW, when they defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller (A-Town Down Under) in a tag team match. If the reunion happens, the duo will reunite after 107 days in WWE.

Ad

Trending

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Jimmy Uso is currently part of SmackDown and also involved in a feud with Solo Sikoa and his men, but he can come on RAW next week to help his brother against Seth Rollins' men. The Usos can also reunite on RAW next week to challenge Breakker and Reed for a tag team match at SummerSlam next month.

Jey Uso isn't involved in the world championship scene at the moment in WWE. There have been rumors that he could be reunited with his brother and turned into a tag team player again. The reunion can happen on RAW next week.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer criticizes Triple H's booking of Seth Rollins' faction

A WWE legend has a problem with how the company has been booking Seth Rollins' faction. Kevin Nash was recently asked about his take on Rollins' group, and the WCW legend did not hesitate to criticize the heel faction's booking on the red brand.

Nash criticized the frequency of Rollins and his men's appearances on TV and the lack of direction they currently receive. He also specifically criticized Bron Breakker's booking, and called out the creative team for allowing the Young Steiner to take bumps from superstars half the size of him.

Ad

"Rollins and his crew and Paul Heyman are on the [both Night of Champions and RAW] shows 16 times. I couldn’t see the correlation or any f***ing lines that went through both shows. I think I’ve lost count of how many times young Steiner [Breakker] f***ing took a bump for somebody f***ing half his size," Nash said.

Ad

Seth Rollins has a match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be interesting to see how this bout turns out. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are expected to attack Knight. It remains to be seen if CM Punk and Jey Uso will come out for The Megastar at the mega event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!