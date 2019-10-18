ICW News: Luca De' Pazzi vs Ian Skinner confirmed for France 2000

France 2000 is shaping up to be great!

Insane Championship Wrestling have announced that Luca De' Pazzi will be in action at France 2000, taking on one of the hottest young talents in Scottish wrestling right now - Ian Skinner.

Who is Luca De' Pazzi?

De' Pazzi made his presence felt at the inaugural ICW Gonzo, confronting fan-favorite The Sam Barbour Experience following SBX's loss to The Staunch Jason Reed.

De' Pazzi would make his entrance to chants of "We're gonna deep fry yer pizza" before cutting a promo on SBX, and confirming that he would be competing in the Ten-Man Square Go Qualifying Match at Fear & Loathing XII.

Meanwhile, Ian Skinner was also a part of ICW Gonzo with a great showing in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, teaming with Darren Vice and Dean Ford to take on the enigmatic Power Forward.

France 2000

France 2000 is shaping up to be an incredible show. Taking place in Glasgow's Garage on October 27th, precisely one week before Fear & Loathing XII at SWG3, the card is stacked as ICW heads full-throttle for their two-day extravaganza.

Other matches set for the event include Viper vs Angel Hayze, Kid Fite vs Kez Evans, as well as Andy Wild vs Iestyn Rees. Joe Coffey had originally been scheduled to take on Andy Wild before being removed from the card following an altercation at the first-ever ICW Gonzo event.

Two WWE NXT UK stars will also face off when Kenny Williams goes up against Noam Dar, and an incredible Six-Man Tag Team Match is scheduled with More Than Hype facing off against Kieran Kelly, Aaron Echo, and Leyton Buzzard.

Tickets for France 2000 are available here, or you can catch the show on ICW On Demand here shortly after it takes place.

