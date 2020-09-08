IMPACT: 5 Superstars who can challenge Eric Young next

Former WWE star Eric Young made headlines last week when he defeated Eddie Edwards in the main event of IMPACT! to win the promotion's World Championship.

The former SAnitY leader winning the title will surely bring more eyes to the product and IMPACT Wrestling needs to use this opportunity to their advantage to grow their fanbase. It is often the main event scene that new fans check out the most, and thus, Scott D' Amore and Co. need to present an intriguing main event scene that keeps the new viewers at the edge of their seats.

Building up a strong contender for the World title should be the primary concern of IMPACT creatives in the coming weeks, given that Bound For Glory, IMPACT's equivalent of Wrestlemania, is the next Pay-Per-View on their schedule.

This world doesn't belong to them, it belongs to us.



Our biggest PPV of the year - Bound For Glory - is coming Saturday October 24th LIVE on PPV! #BFG2020 @TheEricYoung pic.twitter.com/MnsSSOFGiP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020

In this article, we try to predict the five IMPACT stars that can challenge the World Class Maniac for his championship.

Honorable Mention: Eddie Edwards or Heath for IMPACT World Champion?

Eddie Edwards and Heath (no longer Slater)

Let us get the obvious pick out of the way first. Eddie Edwards is entitled to a rematch, and we can expect to see that match soon on an episode of IMPACT!, where Young pins Edwards clean to put an end to their rivalry.

While this is not a knock on Edwards, who has been the cornerstone of IMPACT during the pandemic, there isn't a lot left in his feud with Young and it would be better if the creatives don't stretch this rivalry all the way to Bound For Glory.

Coming to Heath, his reunion with Rhino to fight off Reno Scum is doing just fine for him, so there's no need to rush him into the World title picture right now.

Speaking of Heath, what is your opinion on Heath using the Wake-Up Call (aka Dolph Ziggler's Zig Zag) as his finisher, dear readers? Be sure to comment!