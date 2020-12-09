Tonight was a massive night for IMPACT Wrestling, as they managed to bring in some cross-promotional talent. It wasn't just any in-ring performer, either. IMPACT Wrestling would feature the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega tonight, thanks to IMPACT Wrestling EVP Don Callis.

Prior to the opening match, we got a short video package replaying the action from AEW Dynamite last Wednesday. IMPACT Wrestling's Don Callis and new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega pulled a fast one, stealing the AEW World Title and hightailing it to IMPACT Wrestling. Tonight, Omega and Callis explain it all.

We kicked things off with The North and The Motor City Machine Guns. The Guns have laid out a three-team hit list on the road to regaining the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles. Last week was XXXL. Tonight, Chris Sabin took on Josh Alexander in singles competition.

Josh Alexander w/Ethan Page vs. Chris Sabin w/Alex Shelley on IMPACT Wrestling

After a short back and forth, Josh Alexander planted Chris Sabin with a Finlay Roll. IMPACT Wrestling's Walking Weapon slowed things down, wearing down Sabin with clubbing blows and a pendulum backbreaker.

After minutes of punishment from Alexander, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion picked up the pace following a series of pinfall attempts. An inverted atomic drop and dragon screw set up for another pinfall, giving Sabin a two-count. Alexander fled to the floor, but a suicide dive from Sabin launched him onto the ramp.

A crossbody off the top earned Sabin another close call. Alexander was able to catch another dive from Sabin, countering a hurricanrana with a powerbomb into a kneeling backbreaker. Sabin, nearly broken in half, somehow kicked out. An exploder launched Sabin across the ring, but he was able to turn things around, escaping Alexander and hitting a missile dropkick to the back of the head.

A running knee laid out Alexander momentarily, but he was able to escape the Cradle Shock for a rolling forearm. If Alexander had taken advantage immediately, he could've pinned the multi-time IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion. However, as he and Ethan Page argued over how to finish the bout, Sabin took Alexander down with a jackknife pinfall.

Results: Chris Sabin defeated Josh Alexander via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: A-

Backstage, Moose was staring off into space, thinking about his match tonight. His tag team partner Chris Bey wanted to talk strategy, but the "TNA World Champion" said he only talked with his fists. Clearly, those two weren't on the same page.

Tony Schiavone introduced Tony Khan for a "paid ad." Khan said that he could have stopped all of this, filing an injunction and whatnot. However, he instead set up a paid advertisement just to send IMPACT Wrestling some cash. He also hinted at a tag team invasion, possibly, when claiming that the true best tag team in the world was in AEW, not IMPACT Wrestling.

We may get those dream matches after all. Khan also joked about purchasing IMPACT Wrestling, which may have been a threat against Don Callis.