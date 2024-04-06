Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley will square off on Night One of WrestleMania 40 for the Women's World Championship. This is not the first time the stars have feuded with each other. Back in 2019, Ripley responded to an open challenge by Becky Lynch on NXT. Fast forward five years and the two will clash at The Showcase of the Immortals as modern-day legends.

Considering it's a battle of titans, the wrestling fraternity is divided on the result of the match. Let's take a look at a few signs why The Man might walk out of The Show of Shows as Women's World Champion:

#4. Rhea Ripley's wrist injury will prove to be a crucial factor

Towards the end of last month, Rhea Ripley started wearing a noticeable hand brace. This led to concerns regarding Mami's fitness status ahead of her title defense at The Show of Shows.

On the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the Australian superstar revealed that an old injury had flared up, and doctors had advised her to wear the brace as a precaution.

With Becky Lynch's signature move being The Armbar, The Man could try to use Ripley's injury to her advantage and force the Women's World Champion to submit. Also, Rhea Ripley got engaged not too long ago, and if wedding bells are going to ring soon, she might require some time off. If that happens to be the case, WWE might pull the trigger on her reign and book Becky as her successor.

#3. Becky Lynch has been on a roll with recent accolades in and out of the ring

The Man has been reaching new heights and collecting one achievement after another after being in the ring for over a decade.

Last month, she launched her memoir titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. The book highlights her wrestling journey from an ambitious kid in Ireland to becoming one of the greatest wrestlers in history. She was even invited to the White House to celebrate St. Patrick's Day; an honor indeed!

In 2018, Lynch took on The Man moniker, as she leveled herself at par with the men's division. She also proceeded to become Becky Two Belts after headlining WrestleMania 35. Given her list of accolades and her current popularity outside the squared circle, it won't come as a surprise if the Irish superstar walks out of Philadelphia as the new Women's World Champion.

#2. Rhea Ripley might need to lose the title to Becky Lynch to evolve her character

The Eradicator's surge to stardom has witnessed quite a progression ever since she took over The Judgment Day.

Ripley reached the zenith of her career at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair to claim the SmackDown Women's Title. While she has successfully defended her title on multiple occasions in the past year, one can safely say that the 27-year-old has yet to face a stiff challenge.

There is no doubting Rhea's ability though! She is a once-in-a-generation athlete, and her title reign has been dominant thus far. However, a lack of stiff competition consistently can let in a few chinks in an athlete's armor, and a shot in the arm in such a case isn't a bad thing either.

Also, Mami's dominant heel character has started to lose a bit of steam, and a defeat to Becky at WrestleMania XL could be the start of her eventually turning babyface. The Australian could then embark on her path to redemption and reclaim the Women's World Title.

#1. Becky Lynch has kept true to her word when it comes to winning titles and making her daughter proud

Becky Lynch has been a game-changer ever since her WWE debut almost a decade ago. Last year, the RAW star challenged and defeated Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship after proclaiming she would.

With her determination to be a role model for her daughter, Roux, Lynch has ensured she pulls out all the stops to do so. During their back and forth ahead of their WrestleMania 40 clash, Rhea Ripley cited that Roux would end up calling her ''Mami' after she defeated the Irish star.

Just like any mother, Lynch instinctively called her out for bringing her daughter into the mix and said that she would take away her title. If history is any indication, Roux has been quite a factor in Lynch's feuds over the past year, including against Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Tiffany Stratton, and more. Her reference could motivate The Man even more to snatch the title away from Mami this Saturday.

