Injured WWE Superstar to officially join The Bloodline with Solo Sikoa and Jeff Cobb? Exploring the possibility

It’s been a while since fans have seen one particular WWE Superstar who played a key role during the rise of Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline. The last time he was seen in action was at Survivor Series WarGames, where he teamed up with the faction.

Now, as Solo Sikoa welcomes Jeff Cobb into the mix, Bronson Reed has dropped a subtle yet powerful hint about his connection to the group.

At Backlash 2025, Solo shocked the WWE Universe by bringing in Cobb, who helped Jacob Fatu retain the United States Championship. Cobb's arrival was a statement, and Reed, who has been out with a leg injury since Survivor Series, reacted on X with a raised finger emoji, a clear nod to the signature Bloodline gesture.

However, Jacob Fatu was seemingly not aware of Sikoa's plans. While Reed was never officially declared a member of The Bloodline, his loyalty to Solo was never in question.

Before his injury, The Aus-Zilla was gaining momentum fast and establishing himself as a main event threat. His alignment with Solo Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline felt like a natural fit. His return is expected sometime around May or June; the timing might be perfect for a full-fledged comeback alongside Jeff Cobb, Fatu, and the Street Champion.

It’ll be interesting to see where WWE places Reed once he’s cleared to return. Although he was last seen on RAW, a shift to join Sikoa’s powerful faction full-time could be the next big chapter in Bronson Reed’s career. This is just speculation right now, and nothing is confirmed.

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0 vs Jacob Fatu's Bloodline 3.0?

Tensions have been heating up within The Bloodline ever since Backlash 2025. At the event, Solo Sikoa brought in Jeff Cobb to assist Jacob Fatu in retaining his United States Championship.

While the interference helped Fatu walk out as champion, he didn’t look too pleased. The Samoan Werewolf was clearly caught off guard, staring at Cobb mid-match and seemingly questioning Sikoa’s decision. Fatu most likely wanted to handle things on his own, without any outside help.

Expand Tweet

Following the confusion, WWE could be planting seeds for a new chapter — another Bloodline Civil War. Triple H might now explore a full-blown feud between Solo Sikoa’s growing faction and a potential group led by Jacob Fatu.

With Fatu repeatedly asking Sikoa to stay out of his business, a split feels inevitable. If things explode, fans could be in for a brutal war between two dominant Samoan-led teams, giving the storyline a fresh and exciting twist. This is not officially confirmed yet, and just a possibility.

