Is CM Punk the reason behind Drew McIntyre's controversial exit at Survivor Series? Exploring the truth

Drew McIntyre's controversial exit following Survivor Series: WarGames has become a major topic among internet fans. According to reports, the Scottish Warrior was visibly upset after his WarGames match, slamming his locker room door upon returning backstage and storming out of the arena. However, the specific reason behind his frustration remains undisclosed.

Despite speculation linking McIntyre's reaction to CM Punk's earth-shattering return at Survivor Series, video evidence contradicts this theory. The surfaced clip shows McIntyre storming backstage before CM Punk made his appearance on the show, indicating that the former WWE Champion's emotional outburst was unrelated to Punk's return.

However, a report from Fightful Select later revealed that talent taking part in last night's men's WarGames match were notified of Punk's impending return before the bout started.

Furthermore, fans observed in off-air footage that the cameraman appeared to signal Drew McIntyre as he stormed backstage. New reports from Fightful Select suggest that McIntyre's frustration at Survivor Series was legitimate, but his dissatisfaction with the company is rooted in a much broader issue than CM Punk's return.

If these reports of Drew being genuinely upset prove accurate, the upcoming weeks will play a pivotal role in determining the fate of the Scottish Warrior in the Stamford-based Promotion.

Drew McIntyre's current WWE contract status

Recent reports from PWInsider indicate that Drew McIntyre has not yet extended his contract with the company, and his current agreement is poised to expire shortly after WrestleMania 40. The reports suggest that neither party has entered into serious discussions regarding contract negotiations.

However, amidst this, it's crucial to note that the company has already advertised the Scottish Warrior for its premium live event in Germany, Bash in Berlin, scheduled for August 31, 2024. McIntyre's inclusion in the promotional material suggests that WWE is confident that The Scottish Warrior will re-sign.

Also, post-Survivor Series 2023, many fans speculate that the former Royal Rumble winner may engage in a thrilling feud with Randy Orton. For those unaware, the Viper made his long-awaited comeback at Survivor Series as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes. During the match, McIntyre and Orton were also involved in a heated face-to-face showdown.

Moreover, the company has recently announced that the Viper & CM Punk will appear on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, further heightening anticipation among fans for another intense encounter between Drew McIntyre & Orton.

Overall, the fallout show of Survivor Series 2023 on the red brand promises to be intriguing, especially considering McIntyre's contract situation and the potential for a rejuvenating rivalry with Randy Orton.

