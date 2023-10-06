Is Jade Cargill in WWE to share company secrets with AEW? Exploring the possibility

Former AEW star Jade Cargill is one of the biggest signings WWE had recently. She proved her capabilities and skills while at All Elite Wrestling. Interestingly, a wrestling veteran has a creative idea to utilize Cargill's past to make an interesting on-screen character.

On a recent Writing With Russo episode, Vince Russo shared that if he were in charge of writing Jade Cargill's WWE character, he would make her a spy for AEW who feeds her former company intel. He also said he would book it for a long-term narrative that possibly lasts a year.

"Like, she (Jade Cargill) really starts buttering up the management. Whether Trips makes cameos or whatever the case may be, and I would love, to find out, she was sent over by the other company to get all the intel on people's contracts and what they are getting paid."

With this in mind, it should be clear that the former TBS Champion is not a spy but rather a pitched idea by Russo if he was in charge of her. Although the concept would be a unique approach, there are no implications that the Stamford-based promotion will proceed with this angle.

The Stamford-based promotion has never mentioned AEW on live programming and only made a handful of references to the All Elite company. It's quite impossible to see them make an entire character about All Elite Wrestling.

What other booking directions could WWE use with Jade Cargill?

Cargill preparing for her WWE debut at the Performance Center

Many fans are aware that the 31-year-old is highly athletic, but she is also gifted in academics. She graduated college with a social science degree and has a certified master's in child psychology.

Vince Russo shared that aside from pitching her as an AEW spy, he has another idea that uses Jade Cargill's degree in psychology. He would book her as someone more intelligent than everybody else who gets in her opponent's head by using knowledge against them.

When will Jade Cargill appear in WWE?

As of this writing, the Stamford-based promotion has only released teasers and other social media content regarding Cargill's preparation. As per reports, she may be set to appear at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event and possibly join the RAW brand afterward.

It would be interesting to see what Jade will do inWWE once she makes her most awaited debut.

