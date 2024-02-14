Jade Cargill to replace injured WWE SmackDown star at Elimination Chamber? Analyzing the chances

Jade Cargill has appeared on SmackDown and RAW since signing with WWE, and fans may see her compete again at Elimination Chamber 2024. Since the spots in the Women's Chamber match are quickly filling up, she may have to find a different way to join the contest.

So far, three female stars have qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match in Australia. On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton will determine the fourth competitor in the six-person bout. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is reportedly injured, and her participation in the contest remains doubtful.

Jade Cargill will unlikely be Shotzi's replacement in the high-stakes match. SmackDown's newest signee, Tiffany Stratton, has garnered much praise for her in-ring skills and charisma. After her main roster move, she is among the favorites to enter the Chamber bout. That said, Stratton could qualify for the showdown on Friday.

Jade Cargill may not steal anybody's spot in the Elimination Chamber Match. However, she could still participate in the bout by winning a different qualifier.

As of this writing, the former AEW star is undrafted and hasn't signed an exclusive deal with a brand. Hence, she could participate in the upcoming Last Chance Women's Battle Royal on RAW to secure a spot in the Chamber Match.

Nick Aldis could even add her to the Chamber Match without having her compete in a qualifying match. The WWE SmackDown general manager might use it as leverage to convince her to join his brand.

What is Jade Cargill's reported status for WWE Elimination Chamber?

Jade Cargill entering the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Fans first saw Jade Cargill in action during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Although she wasn't successful in winning the contest, she had an exciting face-off with Bianca Belair and single-handedly eliminated Nia Jax. Fans expected to see her at the high-profile show in Australia, but that may not be possible.

Cargill was rumored to be one of the contestants for the Women's Chamber match. A recent report by PWInsider suggested that the former TBS Champion was supposed to join the Last Chance Battle Royal and win it, but the company scrapped the plan and her appearance at Elimination Chamber.

Does Jade Cargill want to sign with WWE SmackDown or Monday Night RAW?

At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, Cargill was asked by Denise Salcedo about her choice of brand in WWE. The 31-year-old answered that she loved RAW and WWE SmackDown and hadn't decided which brand to join. She hinted that her decision will depend on who can give her the biggest offer with the most promising matches.

It will be interesting to see when and where fans will see Cargill in action again.