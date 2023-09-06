Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio: 4 similarities between the two WWE stars 

Jey Uso made his RAW return this week after a baffling announcement at Payback. While addressing fans, he stated that Cody Rhodes was the one who called him back to the red brand.

Dominik Mysterio approached Uso during a backstage segment and invited him to join The Judgment Day. Jey had a mixed first day back at RAW as he came face to face with a few ghosts from the past when associated with The Bloodline. However, his former friend Sami Zayn highlighted his admirable actions before sharing a hug.

Dominik Mysterio is considered one of the top heels in WWE. He recently celebrated one year with the group he often calls his new family. When pitching to Jey Uso, the young Mysterio had a few interesting points - both come from wrestling families, Hall of Famer fathers, their involvement with 'disappointing' family members, and more.

To dive more into it, below is a list of similarities between the two WWE stars:

#4. Jey Uso and Dominik made their wrestling debuts at the age of 22

Before signing with WWE's then developmental territory - Florida Championship Wrestling, Jey Uso worked with his brother, Jimmy, at World Xtreme Wrestling (WXW). The twins were around 22 at the time. They used their real names in the promotion.

Dominik Mysterio started training to become a wrestler in 2018, officially debuting the following year in WWE when he was 22. By the time Rey and Dominik's tag team feuds were building up, he ended up having his in-ring debut at 23 at SummerSlam 2020.

#3. WWE debut with family members

The Usos debuted with their real-life cousin Tamina Snuka on an edition of RAW in March 2010. They attacked Tyson Kidd, David Hart Smith, and Natalya, which progressed into their first feud on the main roster.

The heel trio wanted to add to the family's legacy and gain respect. Their in-ring agility and wrestling style soon caught on with the WWE Universe. Jey Uso's first singles match was against Randy Orton in July 2010. Despite losing, he made an impression in the wrestling world.

Dominik Mysterio had attended WWE shows since childhood and was involved in a few storylines. Similarly, Jey Uso was backstage at varied events his father competed in. It was no surprise when he made his WWE debut alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, on SmackDown.

#2. Gained more popularity as heels

Jimmy and Jey Uso made their WWE debuts as heels. As noted earlier, they kickstarted a feud with The Hart Dynasty. The two brothers showcased inept skills, and the ability to get under their opponent's skin worked in their favor as heels.

While Dominik Mysterio skipped NXT and went straight to the main roster, his initial wrestling and mic skills needed drastic improvements. However, his heel turn at Clash at the Castle in 2022 paved the way for a massive transition for his persona and overall development in WWE.

#1. Both won the WWE Tag Team Championship as their first title

In 2020, the young Mysterio had his first WWE match at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins. At Payback that year, the father-son teamed up against The Visionary and Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) and emerged victorious.

They soon contended for the tag team titles and defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode to create history by becoming the first-ever father-son duo to win the Tag Team Championship in WWE.

On the other hand, The Usos worked in unison when it came to the tag team matches and soon dominated the division. The addition of their high-flying moves made them all the more awe-inspiring for fans. In March 2014, The Usos won their first reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.

