Jey Uso must lose on WWE RAW to pave the way for a dream match at King of the Ring 2024

Jey Uso will face Ilja Dragunov in the quarterfinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw. It is expected to be a classic hard-hitting match given both superstars' in-ring finesse, as they would look to punch their tickets to the semi-finals of the contest.

However, the former Bloodline member must lose his upcoming bout to pave the way for a dream match at the King of the Ring tournament. Jey Uso's defeat on RAW will give fans one of the biggest blockbuster matches on the main roster between Ilja Dragunov and Gunther.

The Ring General is expected to defeat Kofi Kingston on tonight's Monday Night RAW and advance to the next round to face the winner of Jey vs. Dragunov. Hence, the Yeet Master's defeat against the former NXT Champion on the red brand tonight could give rise to this dream bout.

Due to the rich history between both stars

Gunther and Dragunov have a rich history that dates back to their early NXT UK days. For those unaware, The Mad Dragon was the invincible force that put an end to The Ring General's historic NXT UK Championship reign. Since then, Dragunov has been regarded as Gunther's worst nightmare.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been longing to see the two titans clash on the main roster once again. With both superstars being part of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, this match could finally come to fruition. Hence, Jey Uso must lose his upcoming match against The Unbesiegbar to pave the way for this dream bout.

If Gunther and Ilja Dragunov win their upcoming qualifier matches on RAW, they could face each other in the semi-finals of the men's tournament. Given their rich history, this could be a blockbuster match, as the stakes are high this time.

To put Ilja Dragunov over on the main roster

One of the reasons Jey Uso must lose his quarterfinal match against Ilja Dragunov on RAW tonight is to put the former NXT Champion over. Dragunov recently made his main roster debut and hence he needs a huge push in order to rise to the main event scene on Monday Night RAW.

A victory over Main Event Jey Uso will significantly elevate him and give him momentum on the main roster. Moreover, it will put him in the spotlight and establish him as a strong contender in the King of the Ring 2024 tournament.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, it will also give him an impetus before once again facing his arch-rival, Gunther, in WWE, which could be in the semi-finals of the tournament. Hence, Ilja Dragunov emerging victorious over the former Bloodline member will benefit him in several aspects.

To resume Jey Uso's feud with Damian Priest

Jey Uso seems to have unfinished business with Damian Priest since he lost the World Heavyweight Championship match due to The Judgment Day at WWE Backlash. However, Jey's participation in the King of the Ring tournament has seemingly halted his feud with Priest.

Hence, the 38-year-old star needs to lose his upcoming quarterfinal match on RAW in order to resume his feud with The Judgment Day member. Not only will his defeat pave the way for a dream match between Gunther and Dragunov, but it will also put Main Event Jey Uso back in the title picture.

The former Bloodline member could challenge Damian Priest at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring premium live event for the World Heayweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback