Jey Uso to reunite with 21-year veteran on WWE RAW? Chances of huge twist following his return

Jey Uso returned to WWE at Payback. Over two weeks after he quit the company, the former Tag Team Champion returned as a part of the Monday Night RAW roster. Main Event Jey will be away from his family, as announced by Cody Rhodes on the Grayson Waller Effect.

This opens up several possibilities, as he can engage in new rivalries and meet some familiar faces. One of those faces is from earlier this year. The connection between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will never be forgotten. It is possible they cross paths again.

The former Honorary Uce and Kevin Owens lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Payback, as The Judgment Day won a hellacious Street Fight. KO had a rough night, getting busted open and not quite landing a Swanton Bomb how he wanted.

If he were to take some time off again, Zayn could revisit the magic he and Jey created. The two are yet to interact after the Samoan star's babyface turn in June. But what if they reunite to try and win the Tag Team Titles from Finn Balor and Damian Priest? What a moment it would be.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens' reaction to this development can create an interesting dynamic, especially after he continually told Sami to stop talking to Jey in April. However, a complete repeat of this situation might be considered a backward move for WWE. Their story ended perfectly.

We can instead expect one segment between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn on RAW, where the two acknowledge each other and hug it out. A full-blown reunion may have to wait since Main Event Jey's time on RAW looks only to be temporary.

How long will Jey Uso remain on WWE RAW?

WWE likely moved Jey Uso to RAW because his match with Jimmy Uso is being planned for WrestleMania 40. This is an excellent way to keep the twins separate while allowing them to build their individual singles careers.

It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns reacts to his cousin switching brands. The Tribal Chief could demand Jey return to SmackDown once he returns from his hiatus, potentially leading to a Bloodline fatal four-way at Survivor Series.

That might be when the eight-time Tag Team Champion returns to the blue brand unless WWE commits to his move to RAW and ensures he remains there until 'Mania season.

Do you think Jey Uso will stay away from The Bloodline for the next five months? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

