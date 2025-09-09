Jimmy Uso to form a new tag team with top WWE star after Jey Uso walked out on him? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso's actions during the closing moments of this week's RAW left everyone stunned. Even though they have reunited, The Usos don't seem to be on the same page. With The YEET Master acting differently, Jimmy Uso may find a new partner in the form of LA Knight.The Usos opened this week's edition of Monday Night RAW before they were interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Jimmy and Jey announced that they would face the heel duo at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. LA Knight attacked Reed and Breakker from behind, and a brawl broke out.The Usos joined The Megastar to fend off The Vision members. However, during the brawl, Knight nearly collided with Jey in the corner. Reed tried to take advantage of the distraction and launched a massive corner splash on both, but Knight moved out of the way, leaving Jey to suffer the impact.While it was seemingly an accident, Jey Uso had a different opinion. When Jimmy reached out to Jey backstage about helping LA Knight in The Megastar's match against Bronson Reed, The YEET Master made a firm statement that it wasn't their problem, as assisting the former United States Champion would reap no rewards.Jimmy noted that Jey was sounding like Roman Reigns, to which The YEET Master responded that sounding like himself wasn't working and left the building. In the main event of the show, Bronson Reed defeated LA Knight after Bron Breakker distracted The Megastar. To nobody's surprise, the heel duo launched a beatdown on the former United States Champion after the bout was over.Even though Knight had made it clear earlier that he didn't need anyone's help, seeing the predicament The Megastar was in, Big Jim stormed to the ring to make the save. However, the numbers game caught up with Jimmy, as Breakker took him out with a Spear.This prompted Jey Uso to surprisingly join the fray, but similar to his twin, The YEET Master was also taken out by The Dog of WWE with a Spear. The heels seemed to have the upper hand until LA Knight introduced a steel chair, fending off The Vision members. After the chaos had settled, Knight reached out to The Usos, making sure they were okay.However, Jey Uso shockingly laid out The Megastar with a Spear, leaving Jimmy perplexed. It appears that The YEET Master is slowly morphing into the Original Tribal Chief after taking Roman's advice a couple of weeks ago. This may lead to Big Jim distancing himself from Jey and aligning with LA Knight.Jey Uso could take this potential scenario as a sign of betrayal and further descend into madness. That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is only speculative.What did Roman Reigns advise Jey Uso before Clash in Paris?Jey Uso's recent actions could be attributed to the advice he received from his cousin, Roman Reigns, before his Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship Match at Clash in Paris.The YEET Master vented his frustrations to OTC1 about the chaos surrounding the title picture, to which Reigns responded with some words of encouragement and advice.&quot;Who cares about the help? You've helped enough people, trust me. I'm the one who can say that the most. You've helped me; you've helped our family; you've helped this locker room; you've helped this company. Go out there and do it for you. Smash 'em all and take it to your household. That is the only thing that matters, man. It ain't about being one of the boys; it ain't about making friends. It is about capturing these moments and locking in our legacy,&quot; Roman Reigns said.It will be intriguing to see what steps Jey Uso takes in the coming weeks to reclaim his spot at the top.