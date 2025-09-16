Jimmy Uso's former tag team partner to come to his aid if Jey Uso betrays his brother? Here's why it could happen

On the September 1 episode of RAW, Jimmy Uso saved Jey Uso from a brutal attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Usos are set to collide with the heel duo at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday. Given The YEET Master's recent change of attitude, his reunion with Big Jim may be short-lived. If Jey betrays his twin, it could prompt Jacob Fatu to come to Jimmy's aid.Since taking Roman Reigns' advice last month, Jey Uso has shown a different side of himself. The OTC encouraged Jey to focus on the family's legacy rather than worrying about his peers, and that's exactly what The YEET Master has been doing recently.That said, Big Jim has taken issue with Jey's newfound selfishness, and it has caused tension among The Usos. Last week on RAW, Jimmy called out his brother for sounding like the OTC, to which Jey responded that sounding like himself wasn't working and left the building.Moreover, Big Jim seems to be stuck in the middle of the ongoing feud between Jey Uso and LA Knight. On this week's episode of the Netflix show, The Megastar chose Jimmy Uso as his partner for a tag team match against Reed and Breakker. However, Jimmy respectfully declined to team with Knight.Later in the night, Jey Uso, who was unaware that Jimmy had already refused Knight's offer, ordered his twin not to team with The Megastar. Big Jim was irked by The YEET Master's tone, leading to him changing his mind, as he eventually partnered with LA Knight in the main event.While they may have reunited, it is evident that The Usos are not on the same page. Tension between the twins could escalate, leading to Jey turning on Jimmy. This would provide a perfect opportunity for the Triple H-led creative team to bring Jacob Fatu over to the red brand to ally with Big Jim.Jimmy Uso assisted The Samoan Werewolf in his rivalry with Solo Sikoa and the MFT on SmackDown. Therefore, if Big Jim is betrayed by his twin, the 33-year-old could repay the favor by assisting Jimmy on RAW. Fatu currently doesn't have a proper direction on the blue brand. Therefore, a potential move to the red brand could do wonders for The Samoan Werewolf. That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is purely speculative.Former WWE writer criticizes the angle between Jimmy Uso and LA Knight on RAWWhile speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the angle between Jimmy Uso and LA Knight that unfolded throughout the night, leading to them teaming up to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event.Russo stated that the storyline wasn't captivating enough for the audience to stay invested throughout the show, questioning whether fans had any reason to care about Jimmy's decision. Here's what the veteran writer had to say:&quot;The Jimmy, LA Knight, and Jey Uso story is supposed to be the thread throughout the show. I can't possibly imagine if anybody cares [sic] if Jimmy Uso is or isn't going to team with LA Knight. Like seriously, who cares? If he says no, he says no. If he says yes, he says yes. There is no investment in this. Nothing. And this is supposed to be the thread or hook throughout the show. But do we really care if Jimmy says yes or no?&quot; Jimmy Uso and LA Knight were defeated by Reed and Breakker on RAW. Jey Uso saved them from a post-match attack by the heel duo. However, The Megastar laid out Jey with a BFT as a receipt for last week. It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds in the coming weeks.