John Cena and 4 other WWE stars who can dethrone Gunther

John Cena versus Gunther is a dream match for many WWE fans. The Ring General continues to make history as the current Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion, a title he’s held for the last 493 days. The Austrian surpassed Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Title holder in September 2023.

Gunther has successfully defended his gold against some of the biggest names in the company. He’s mowed through the likes of Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Tommaso Ciampa, and Chad Gable, to name a few. His latest defense came against Bronson Reed on the season premiere of WWE RAW.

Gunther’s current reign seems like he might hold on to the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship for eternity, but all things must end, including the 36-year-old’s incredible title run.

With that in mind, let’s look at the five WWE stars who can potentially dethrone the champion for the title.

#5. Jey Uso needs to win a singles title in WWE

It’s hard to imagine that Jey Uso has yet to win a singles title in WWE. The former Bloodline member has been one of the most consistent and reliable performers on the roster for as long as fans can remember. His exceptional work over the past three years has won him praise from fans and peers alike.

The WWE Universe was thrilled when Jey Uso got an opportunity at the United States Championship on SmackDown several months ago. However, he lost the match due to Jimmy Uso’s interference.

The 38-year-old can potentially challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Title somewhere down the line due to them both being on RAW. There’s no denying that Jey is extremely over with the fans, and WWE can capitalize on his popularity to give him the first singles title win of his career.

#4. Damian Priest has teased a feud with Gunther

Damian Priest may look for an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship, but that isn’t the only title that can be won via Money in the Bank cash-in. We’ve seen Austin Theory cash in the contract for the United States Title, though he failed to win.

WWE had previously teased a feud between Damian Priest and Gunther. The pair can potentially have a match for the Intercontinental Championship. A win for the Archer of Infamy via cash-in can protect both men, especially the Ring General, even in defeat.

#3. Cody Rhodes can continue the IC Title’s legacy

Cody Rhodes had the distinction of reviving the classic Intercontinental Championship belt design in the 2010s. He also helped restore the legacy of the workman’s championship.

A feud between Cody Rhodes and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship looks good on paper. It can be great inside the ring if booked right. The pair have a history inside the squared circle, which can be tied to a potential feud.

#2. John Cena has never won the Intercontinental Title

John Cena has won every major championship except for the Intercontinental Championship during his illustrious career. Cena proved with his United States Title run in 2015 that he could elevate a midcard title.

Cena has admitted he can no longer perform at the level he once did. The 16-time world champion can potentially square off against Gunther in a multi-man match, allowing him to avoid taking serious bumps while working.

#1. The Beast vs. The Ring General needs to happen

Gunther and Brock Lesnar have only met once inside the squared circle, and it was electric. The pair came face to face at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in one of the most-anticipated encounters on WWE television.

The Ring General has stated he sees The Beast as the biggest obstacle in his career. WWE can book Imperium’s main man to stay undefeated till WrestleMania for him to drop the championship to Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of them All.