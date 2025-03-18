John Cena to attack 56-year-old WWE legend next week for his controversial remarks? Exploring the chances

John Cena's homecoming on this week's Monday Night RAW has set the wrestling world abuzz. The Cenation Leader delivered a vociferous promo in front of the hostile crowd in Belgium—a segment that was a reflection of his disdain for the WWE Universe. Apart from Cody Rhodes and fans, if anyone was upset with Cena's actions, it was veteran commentator Michael Cole.

The 56-year-old legend lambasted The Cenation Leader following the segment. He admonished John Cena, calling him an "irrational prick" for turning his back on fans. However, Michael Cole's controversial remarks may not sit well with the 16-time World Champion. As a result, he could lay his hands on the RAW commentator next week.

Cena is set to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland, where he could unleash his wrath on Cole. The Franchise Player could confront the veteran and unleash a verbal assault before getting physical. John Cena attacking Michael Cole will make him look like a vicious heel. It will add more layers to his villainous persona.

While the chances of it happening are high, Cody Rhodes could come to Cole's rescue if it happens. This could lead to an ugly brawl between the two stars ahead of their big match at WrestleMania 41. Cena and Rhodes could give the WWE Universe a preview of what's to come when they lock horns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While it is an intriguing prospect, it is currently mere speculation. It remains to be seen whether The Cenation Leader responds to Michael Cole's harsh words.

John Cena to make Cody Rhodes pay for his insolence next week?

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes and John Cena were under the same roof in the same ring. It was supposed to be a back-and-forth exchange between both superstars. However, it did not turn out the way fans had hoped as Rhodes did not let Cena speak a word before him. This clearly enraged the 16-time World Champion.

The American Nightmare could face repercussions for his imprudence next week on Monday Night RAW. The Cenation Leader could unleash a merciless attack on his WrestleMania 41 opponent, making him pay for his actions.

John Cena could make Cody Rhodes bleed in front of the WWE Universe in Glasgow, Scotland. He could stand tall over Rhodes and make a bold statement weeks before their Undisputed WWE Championship match at The Show of Shows.

If such an angle unfolds, it will take this rivalry to new heights. However, it is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see what Cena has in store for The American Nightmare next week.

