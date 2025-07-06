John Cena to drop his title, Hall of Famer retiring, Karrion Kross leaving? 5 Predictions for WWE ahead of SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, and fans' anticipation is at an all-time high. The premium live event will feature some of the biggest names in the industry, including a major title match that has already been confirmed. Cody Rhodes will face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, a matchup that was officially announced this week on SmackDown.

While no more matches for the show have been confirmed yet, the card will start to take shape after Saturday Night’s Main Event next week. Ahead of The Biggest Part of the Summer, WWE might end up featuring some massive surprises and moments that could have a huge impact on the SummerSlam card.

Let’s check out a few things that could happen before the show.

#5. Goldberg officially retires

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to face the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The legend has clarified that this will be his last match in the company, and fans have been wondering if he will officially retire after the match.

While Goldberg having his last match in his hometown is iconic, he might not officially retire at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Instead, he could wait until RAW to make an official announcement. However, it is seemingly clear that the legend would make it official before SummerSlam 2025.

#4. Alexa Bliss could join The Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss’ storylines have been quite confusing for fans all around the world. The Goddess has now been added to the women’s tag team division alongside Charlotte Flair, and both women are set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way Women’s Tag Team Title match at Evolution II.

However, given the huge twists the company has been pulling off lately, Bliss could surprise everyone by leaving everything behind and making headlines as an official member of The Wyatt Sicks just before SummerSlam. This could mark a major turnaround and lead to an interesting set of storylines unfolding.

#3. Karrion Kross and Scarlett could leave WWE following contract expiry

Karrion Kross returned to action for the first time in months at Night of Champions, where Sami Zayn scored a clean victory against him, disappointing the fans. The WWE Universe has been hoping the company would push Kross further and give him some major opportunities, but things haven’t gone that way.

Reports suggest that Kross’ contract is set to expire soon, and WWE officials have yet to contact him for a renewal or extension. Given this, it’s possible that Kross and his wife might leave the company and take their talents elsewhere before SummerSlam.

#2. Roman Reigns might return

Reigns has been in the headlines for quite some time now, with rumors suggesting that the Head of the Table will be in action at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion is seemingly set to return before SummerSlam, to stun the world and possibly be added to the match card for the premium live event.

#1. Seth Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract

Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, has been playing mind games with the world champions and might shock the world by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract right before SummerSlam, changing the course of the storylines.

The Visionary might shock the world by cashing in his contract on John Cena and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion just before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Only time will tell what the company has planned for the stars next.

