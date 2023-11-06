John Cena to get the last laugh over The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series? How it's possible after Solo Sikoa squashed him

John Cena met a devastating fate at Crown Jewel as he was victimized by Solo Sikoa in their match. However, the fire might not have been extinguished within him, as the veteran might look to seek vengeance from The Bloodline.

BWE recently provided an update that The Cenation Leader was earlier discussed to be featured in WarGames at Survivor Series, which is now up in the air. With the Survivor Series being one of the Big Four PLEs, WWE might persuade Cena to stay until the November 25 spectacle.

The Franchise Player could be a part of the WarGames match this year. He could team up with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens to battle the team of The Judgment Day, featuring The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

The possibility of it happening is quite good, as all these men have been intertwined and are at loggerheads. Jey Uso has been at bitter ends with Jimmy Uso, as the latter cost him the Tag Titles along with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam.

Moreover, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes have been involved with The Judgment Day for months. On the other hand, John Cena will also get the chance to settle the score with Solo Sikoa to end his rivalry with The Bloodline once and for all.

Analyzing the possibility of John Cena working at Survivor Series 2023

John Cena's defeat at Crown Jewel left the WWE Universe disheartened. The Cenation Leader has not won a singles televised match in WWE since 2018.

Therefore, fans were longing to see him grab a victory and break his undesirable streak in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the WWE Universe wanted The Franchise Player to wrap up his two-month stint on a positive note.

With the strike in Hollywood still in a precarious state, there's a good possibility that John Cena will be a part of Survivor Series this year. Moreover, he will likely want to bring smiles to fans' faces before leaving.

With WarGames being a multi-person match, Cena could grab a victory, leaving fans joyous before ending his short stint. The prospect of it happening at the upcoming premium live event is quite good.

Besides, The Cenation Leader might also look to put an exclamation mark on his rivalry with The Bloodline, which could possibly happen at Survivor Series 2023.

However, this is purely speculation, as there are currently no reports of John Cena working at the upcoming premium live event on November 25.

