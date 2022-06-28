5 potential directions for John Cena following WWE return

John Cena is set to return to WWE at tonight's episode of RAW. He will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut in the company. The 16-time World Champion was last seen at SummerSlam 2021 where he faced off against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Fans can expect to see Big Match John in the ring sooner rather than later. The Five-Knuckle Shuffle, Attitude Adjustment, and STF will undoubtedly generate the biggest pops in the arena when Cena inevitably busts them out.

If the Cenation Leader does want to get his hands dirty, here are five potential directions for him after his return.

#1. John Cena winning the 2022 Money in the Bank briefcase

John Cena won Money in the Bank in 2012

It's possible that WWE will declare John Cena’s participation in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, where he will act as a replacement for an injured superstar. In another case, the crowd can expect to be surprised by the last-minute inclusion of The Champ in the ladder match, similar to Brock Lesnar in 2019.

Although Cena does not require a Money in the Bank briefcase to catapult himself to the WWE title picture, Cody Rhodes would benefit from having him as a backup. The Cenation Leader can take center stage alongside Brock Lesnar if The American Nightmare is unable to recover from his injuries in time.

John Cena can potentially win his 17th world championship and atone for his failed MITB cash-in attempt in 2012. By doing so, he will surpass Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championships. His 20 years of dominance in WWE will be capped off as he becomes the greatest superstar of all time.

#2. Issuing an Open Challenge

The Champ issues an open challenge for the US title

One of John Cena's most acclaimed runs involved the open challenge with his United States Championship on the line in 2015. Fans started giving importance to the US title due to his efforts.

Moreover, the open challenge created a number of interesting matchups with young superstars in search of gold. The most famous example is Kevin Owens.

While an open challenge seems unlikely, it's still a great option for the part-time Cena. He can return whenever he likes and have a go with new faces, boosting their careers in the process. WWE can generate a number of ideas and form storylines and feuds accordingly.

#3. Teaming up with Edge against The Judgement Day

Edge and John Cena have a long and storied relationship that dates back to the Ruthless Aggression Era. A rematch between them would be a huge selling point for WWE. However, The Rated R Superstar is currently preoccupied with The Judgement Day. He was ousted from the group following a heel turn by Finn Balor.

Cena can team up with Edge and permanently eradicate The Judgement Day threat. Perhaps a female superstar could also come to aid of these top stars. The arrival of Beth Phoenix to take Rhea Ripley down is a possibility.

Imagine the three cohorts of The Judgement Day ganging up on Edge, when suddenly Cena and The Glamazon charge down the ramp to save him. The crowd would be in a frenzy.

#4. Aiming to avenge the SummerSlam defeat

The iconic match at SummerSlam in 2021

John Cena lost his last match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. WWE may give him the opportunity to exact his vengeance at the same event this year.

It would be epic if Cena wins the Money in the Bank ladder match and cashes in the contract during the battle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The ideal triple threat match could be the biggest main event of the year.

Reigns is in need of new adversaries. Cody Rhodes is suffering from a horrible pectoral injury. The return of Brock Lesnar to replace Randy Orton at SummerSlam has left fans divided. They are bored of the monotonous feud. It is now the perfect chance for Cena to step up and spark a rivalry with The Head of the Table.

#5. John Cena vs. Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69

WWE RAW Superstar Theory is tired of the comparisons to John Cena. Speaking to Planeta Wrestling, Theory revealed his intentions of “paving his own road”. The recent jibes at Cena may be a hint of his frustration.

WWE may have plans to incorporate the five-time United States Champion John Cena into another US title picture. Bobby Lashley could also be added to the mix in a feud that could extend to SummerSlam.

John Cena will undoubtedly be the favorite if it comes to him fighting it out for the championship against Theory. However, would WWE allow another part-timer to be their champion? Or would they logically choose the younger superstar? This is a question without an answer at the moment, but we may just get it in time.

