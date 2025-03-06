John Cena to release his second rap album after WWE heel turn? Chances explored

John Cena recently did the unthinkable by turning heel last weekend and aligning with The Rock against Cody Rhodes. Now that he has joined the dark side, he can return to his roots as The Doctor of Thuganomics.

For over 20 years, John Cena was WWE's biggest babyface. The last time fans saw a somewhat heel version of him was when he portrayed a rapper gimmick who would freestyle against his opponents. While in this character, Cena even released a music album titled "You Can't See Me" in 2005, though he was already listed as a babyface at the time. It peaked at Number 15 on the Billboard 200 and was eventually a certified platinum by the RIAA. From the looks of it, the veteran can possibly do it again.

The 16-time World Champion's first TikTok post following his heel turn was him, Travis Scott, and The Rock walking away from the ring while Basic Thuganomics, his old theme song, played. This may be Cena's way of teasing the character's return, and since the persona is heavily inclined to music, releasing an album wouldn't be too much of a brainer.

Cena can rerelease the album or simply create a different version with additional tracks and some originals remastered. The Stamford-based promotion has also been working a lot with musicians lately, including Travis Scott and Bad Bunny, who can be good features for the possible album.

What was John Cena's supposed WWE heel theme song if he turned heel in 2011?

The partnership between John Cena and The Rock is one that many didn't know they would see since both men had one of the most heated rivalries in the early 2010s. It resulted in two WrestleMania main events, with Cena losing the first encounter, which was supposed to be the time he was going to turn heel.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight a year ago, John Cena revealed that he was set to turn heel in his first feud with The Final Boss. He recorded a new song, titled "Fear My Name," and even got new gear, but those plans eventually fell through.

"It was Cena/Rock 1. I got word that they were going to do it. I went out and recorded a new song. I went out and got all new gear. I wasn't prepared for ruthless aggression, that was the last time I wasn't prepared. I mean, I heard rumblings of we're going to do it. And in 48 hours, I had a new track, a new studio mix theme song, final mix."

It will be interesting to see what is next for the new version of John Cena in WWE.

