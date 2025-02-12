John Cena to win his 17th world championship in TNA? WWE Hall of Famer's comments explored

John Cena started his Farewell Tour on RAW's Netflix premiere last month. He recently competed in the Men's Royal Rumble Match but failed to emerge victorious. However, there's still enough time for The Franchise Player to win his 17th world championship. In a stunning twist, could fans witness him win the TNA World Championship?

John Cena put on an impressive performance at the Royal Rumble and even made it to the final two in the 30-man match. Unfortunately, he couldn't win, thus keeping his quest of becoming a 17-time World Champion alive. If he isn't able to win a world title on WWE's main roster in the coming month, the 47-year-old may look to win the 17th in another promotion.

Considering that TNA and the Stamford-based company are now in a multi-year partnership, superstars can appear in both companies. It is worth noting the deal is currently limited to NXT but could be extended in the future. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) recently commented on the possibility while speaking to Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show.

He said Cena challenging Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship could be very healthy for the business. It could raise the Nashville-based promotion to a greater level and create a huge shock factor.

With the buzz about the Sports Entertainment juggernaut potentially buying out the history-rich promotion, there is a chance that the TNA World Championships will be counted in WWE in the future if that happens.

John Cena's winning his 17th world championship by defeating Joe Hendry will elevate the prestige of the title, potentially leading to a huge merger in the upcoming years. However, nothing is confirmed, and it is all speculation for now.

Other directions for John Cena in his quest to become a 17-time World Champion

Defeating Joe Hendry isn't the only option for The Leader of The Cenation. He could go on to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match next month and dethrone Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

If John Cena doesn't win in Toronto next month, he may win the 17th world title after the WrestleMania season. The Greatest of All Time could win the Men's Money in the Bank contract later this year and successfully cash in on a world champion before he finally hangs up his wrestling boots in December.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the Hollywood megastar during the latter's Farewell Tour.

