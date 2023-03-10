Justin Scalise: 5 Things you may not know about the guy WWE star Liv Morgan ignored

Social media has been on fire over the past few days, as WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was spotted as a spectator at the NBA finals between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets. A few pictures of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion started doing the rounds on social media as a video went viral.

Liv Morgan was sitting beside a man who was talking to her nonstop. However, she was seen completely ignoring him. The man accompanying Morgan tried to explain something to her, but her facial expressions confirmed she was not interested in what he was saying.

All Liv Morgan did throughout the “conversation” was respond with an occasional nod or a one-word response without making eye contact. Soon after the video went viral, the man accompanying Liv was revealed to be Justin Scalise.

KnicksNation @KnicksNation She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro https://t.co/wL5oFRIyHS

After the game, Liv Morgan came to know she had gone viral. She took to Twitter soon after to retweet several posts and memes that highlighted her disinterest in the conversation. Many fans now want to know who Justin Scalise is and why he accompanied her to the game.

Look at the five things you may not know about the guy Liv Morgan ignored at the Knicks game, Justin Scalise.

#5. Liv Morgan has revealed what Justin Scalise does in WWE

Liv Morgan has spoken about Justin Scalise's role in WWE.

WWE quickly noted how popular the video had gotten on social media and decided to have fun with it. Soon after, Liv Morgan and Justin Scalise were invited as guests on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump.

The two got down to the topic immediately, and fans learned that Justin Scalise is the Senior Vice President of Live Event Marketing at WWE. Morgan shared that she did not mean to be rude to Scalise and was lost in her thoughts.

"That is Justin Scalise, who works at WWE. He's incredible. He was explaining something to me and I was watching the game and I was listening but deep in my head, thinking my own thoughts, in my own world, just so unaware that this was being filmed. My phone was blowing up and I see this footage. 'Oh my gosh, Justin, I'm so sorry.' He's been such a great sport about it." (H/T Fightful)

This explains why Justin Scalise was with Liv Morgan at the NBA live game earlier this week. He was a great sport, as confirmed by Liv herself in the interview.

"My phone was just blowing up and I see this footage and I'm like 'Oh my gosh Justin, I am so sorry'. He's been such a great sport about it, but yeah, I don't know. It is the most bizarre and weirdest thing. It was so weird, but let's say I was ignoring him. It is women's history month and we have every single right," Liv Morgan added.

The two were at the Knicks’ game to promote the company, especially since WWE will be hosting a big live event at Madison Square Garden before WrestleMania 39.

#4. Justin Scalise has been with WWE for a long time

This wasn't the first time Justin Scalise met Liv Morgan in WWE.

Many fans got to know Justin Scalise for the first time. Several fans would have seen him for the first time when his video with Liv Morgan went viral.

The executive has done an excellent job behind the scenes, marketing the company’s Live Events. It means he would have had to work hard to reach where he is today and prove himself on different levels.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Justin has been with WWE for quite a while. He started as a Junior Live Event Marketing Representative back in September 2006. Initially, the company trusted him with smaller assignments and budgets that ranged from US $8,000 to US $20,000.

However, he was promoted to Live Event Marketing Manager within a few months. This allowed him to work with larger budgets ranging from US $12,000 to US $50,000 per event.

Nearly three and a half years later, he was promoted to Senior Live Event Manager. He worked up the ladder and became the Senior Vice President of Live Events in August 2022.

Justin Scalise seems to be a hard worker whom Vince McMahon and other WWE officials have trusted.

#3. He graduated from Fordham University

He studied at a prestigious university.

WWE hires some of the top employees in the wrestling industry. Vince McMahon’s promotion never settled for second best, which has allowed him to turn his brainchild into one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world.

Justin Scalise is one of the finest men working behind the scenes in WWE. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Fordham University. Justin graduated with a degree in Business Administration with a major in marketing.

The university's website states that it is one of the top-ranked Catholic universities in New York:

"Fordham is a top-ranked Catholic university in NYC, offering exceptional education in the Jesuit tradition to approx. 15000 students across 9 schools."

Scalise decided to continue his passion for marketing and joined WWE soon after graduating from university. It allowed him to climb the ranks and become a Senior Vice President in the company who is doing big things behind the scenes.

#2. Many other female superstars adore Justin Scalise, just like Liv Morgan

Daria/Sonya Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE KnicksNation @KnicksNation She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro https://t.co/wL5oFRIyHS I haven’t laughed this hard in a very long time… we love u tho Justin LMAO 🤣 twitter.com/KnicksNation/s… I haven’t laughed this hard in a very long time… we love u tho Justin LMAO 🤣 twitter.com/KnicksNation/s…

Liv Morgan spoke up about the viral video soon after the Knicks game. She also appeared on WWE's The Bump with Justin Scalise to clear the air. In her appearance, Morgan stated that Justin is incredible and showed her love towards the Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Soon after, a few other superstars also took to social media to talk about Scalise and the video. Sonya Deville was one of the female superstars who posted a reaction to the video and said:

"I haven’t laughed this hard in a very long time… we love u tho Justin LMAO 🤣”

Former RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss also commented on Deville’s tweet and showed her love for Justin Scalise. A few other superstars also reacted to the video and how the former SmackDown Women’s Champion ignored the man accompanying him to the game.

#1. Justin Scalise isn’t big on social media

Liv Morgan is very popular on social media.

Liv Morgan is among the most popular WWE Superstars in the ring and on social media. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has amassed a massive following on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

Liv currently has over 1.2 million followers on her Twitter account, which is one of the highest among female superstars in the company. She also has over 2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Justin Scalise isn’t too big on social media. Unlike the WWE Superstar, who he accompanied to the Knicks game, he does not need to make his personal life public and enjoys staying under the radar.

Scalise has a Twitter account with only 582 followers as of this writing. His account is protected, which means only his followers can see his tweets and activity.

He doesn’t seem to have an Instagram account or one that isn’t under his name. This is one of the reasons why fans have not seen much of Justin Scalise before.

Now that he’s gone viral, he could look to open up his Twitter account or start an Instagram account.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes