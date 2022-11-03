Karrion Kross vs. Roman Reigns and 3 other matches that should have happened at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card is packed with multiple blockbuster matches. Triple H has abstained from the tradition of holding six matches in premium live events. Instead, we will be getting eight action-packed showdowns.

Top superstars such as Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will feature in high-profile matches. However, some spectacular bouts missed out on being a part of the spectacle in Saudi Arabia.

In this list, we will look at four matches that should have happened at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#4. Mustafa Ali vs. Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory - Fatal 4-Way for the United States Championship

The newly-crowned United States Champion has missed out on the flight to Crown Jewel 2022. Seth Rollins has put on exhilarating performances in his title reign, particularly in multi-man matches during live events.

Triple H could have booked a Fatal 4-Way Match for the upcoming event. The idea was probably canceled due to multiple matches on the card and limited time in hand. Mustafa Ali's chance of featuring on a grand stage may have to wait a while.

The Visionary fought Austin Theory on this week's RAW. It remains to be seen whether he is part of the Survivor Series action as he does feature on its promotional posters.

#3. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Jimmy and Jey Uso for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

A staple for many WWE Live Events is the team of Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano. The tag team known as Panda Express has been a natural favorite of fans and also has fought The Usos multiple times in the past.

WWE has postponed plans to include Kevin Owens in a feud with The Bloodline. At one point, he was expected to influence Sami Zayn to diverge from bootlicking Roman Reigns. The storyline could have moved forward at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 via a tag team match.

The Usos vs. Panda Express would have been a stellar event. Nevertheless, the current contenders, The Brawling Brutes, have the capability to put on a great performance alongside The Usos in the upcoming mega-match.

#2. GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

The Ring General will defend his Intercontinental title against Rey Mysterio on the next episode of SmackDown. Presently, neither of the two competitors is penned for the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 proceedings.

It seems like the company preferred heavyweight clashes over title fights for the premium live event. Although he's a top performer, GUNTHER has missed out on another grand event. He previously missed SummerSlam but went on to have a solid program with Sheamus.

Triple H could still add a fight for the Intercontinental Championship as a last-minute addition to the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card. It would really bolster the star-studded event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

#1. Karrion Kross vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

A highly-anticipated match, Karrion Kross was believed to be the next opponent for Roman Reigns after winning at Extreme Rules. He's been tapped as a huge threat to The Head of the Table since his arrival. However, the program was postponed and we now have Logan Paul main-eventing WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Roman Reigns' historic title reign seems untouchable due to potential WrestleMania plans involving The Rock. This must be why his angle with Kross was delayed. A loss for the challenger would have been catastrophic.

However, the company could have developed a redemption story for The Tollman which stretched until SummerSlam 2023. It would have been a better story than the current one, as fans are bored of his monotonous skirmishes with Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns vs Karrion Kross could likely take place at Survivor Series. Per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns vs Karrion Kross could likely take place at Survivor Series. https://t.co/CjVj1s4S2H

Social media is buzzing with the possibilities of a major swerve at Crown Jewel 2022. Logan Paul could pull off a shocker. If this does pan out, Karrion Kross would arguably have been more fitting as the Undisputed Champion.

