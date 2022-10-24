Fans witnessed two intriguing WWE Live Events this week. The “experimental center” of the company was in full flow as the audience was treated to interesting matches and potential storylines.

Saturday Night's Main Event emanated from the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. WWE Sunday Stunner occurred at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair successfully defended her title against Bayley on Sunday. Other top superstars such as Kevin Owens, Ronda Rousey and GUNTHER were also part of the weekend action.

In this list, we will look at the five most noteworthy moments from the recent WWE Live Events.

#5. Bayley has another ‘heel’ moment with a young fan

The Role Model’s transition to the bad side has propelled her career. She is now the top heel on the RAW women’s roster. However, she has downgraded in the eyes of young fans who still remember her cheerful Hugger persona.

Previously at the WWE Live Event in Topeka, Bayley had an argument with a child and the superstar promptly took to Twitter to point it out. It wasn't the first time she had a one-to-one with the younger audience.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

Raise your children better for goodness sakes!!!

#wwetopeka Tonight a kid told me to eat glass!!!!!!Raise your children better for goodness sakes!!! Tonight a kid told me to eat glass!!!!!!Raise your children better for goodness sakes!!!#wwetopeka

The Damage CTRL leader teamed up with Dakota Kai to fight Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss on Saturday Night's Main Event. The babyfaces emerged victorious after which a frustrated Bayley took a fan sign and ripped it to shreds at ringside.

#4. Seth Rollins emphasized his dominance over three opponents

United States Champion Seth Rollins main-evented the recent WWE Live Events. He is on a dream start to his championship run and continued to defend it dominantly against multiple rivals this weekend.

The Visionary faced Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle and The Miz in a Fatal-4-Way Match for the United States Championship. Booting the competition, Rollins emerged victorious in both WWE Live Events.

A face turn might be on the cards as the champ is garnering huge babyface reactions from the audience after his victories.

#3. Braun Strowman has the momentum going up against Omos at Crown Jewel 2022

Braun Strowman made his presence felt at the recent Sunday Stunner Live Event. He confronted Omos after the latter had pulverized R-Truth and delivered a clear message.

“Who do you think you are, kid? I run this block!”

Following a brief skirmish, Strowman got the better of his Crown Jewel opponent and clotheslined him outside the ring. The two monsters also had an intense staredown at Saturday Night’s Main Event after Omos and MVP were chased down by a rampaging Strowman.

Who will emerge as the undisputed Monster of All Monsters at Crown Jewel 2022?

#2. Ronda Rousey triumphs over ‘extreme’ Liv Morgan at the WWE Live Events

Liv Morgan’s redemption story may have to wait a little longer. She unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in both Live Events.

Interestingly, the arch-rivals faced each other in an Extreme Rules Match. Triple H is still bolstering the ‘extreme and unhinged’ side of Liv Morgan while also giving Ronda legitimacy as a champion.

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul is the sole championship match for Crown Jewel. A potential No Holds Barred Match between defending SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan could live up to the event.

#1. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano were moments away from becoming Undisputed Tag Team Champions

WefLucha @WefLucha



#WWEDayton THE USOS vs JOHNNY GARGANO y KEVIN OWENS THE USOS vs JOHNNY GARGANO y KEVIN OWENS #WWEDayton https://t.co/RCeyMtZsU2

In an interesting change of events, WWE is using Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano as legitimate threats to The Uso’s historic title reign. The company previously used Street Profits, Alpha Academy and the Brawling Brutes.

The Bloodline has already been rocked by Jey Uso’s rebellious nature. Many believe Sami Zayn would gravitate towards Owens after a potential fallout. Now that Gargano has taken charge, the Panda-Express may deliver the final blow to the so-called most dominant faction in history.

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso proved to be the dominant ones in the WWE Live Events. They defeated Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano but not without some major hiccups in crucial moments.

