Keith Lee vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37: 7 steps to make that happen

Keith Lee vs Brock Lesnar is a dream match for the WWE Universe.

Here are seven steps to this WWE Championship WrestleMania main event

Brock Lesnar vs. Keith Lee should happen at WrestleMania 37

At part II of the WWE NXT Great American Bash, the main event pitted at Champion vs. Champion match, as Adam Cole defended the NXT Champion against Keith Lee, who defended his NXT North American Championship.The conclusion of the match resulted in Lee defeating Cole, making The Limitless One the first dual singles champion in NXT history. He is also only the second-ever black NXT Champion, and the first one in eight years since Big E held it in 2012.

Lee defeated Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship in January of 2020, and has kept the title ever since. His North American Championship win in January was following an impressive showing at the November 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, lasting until the end before being defeated by Roman Reigns.

Two months later, at the Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar was running roughshod during the 30-man elimination match, showing his dominance. However, Lesnar reached a major hurdle when Keith Lee entered the match, even being plowed over by him and reacting in utter shock. The crowd reacted very positively during the staredown between Lee and Lesnar, as well as when The Limitless One took The Beast Incarnate down with a shoulder tackle. This Royal Rumble moment certainly whet the appetites of a potential dream match down the line between the two.

Now, with Lee's stock continuing to skyrocket, the match against Lesnar seems much more attainable in the not-too-distant future.

In fact, this match could very well happen at next year's WrestleMania, currently scheduled to occur at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on March 28, 2021. With this WrestleMania being relegated to an empty arena at the WWE Performance Center, the expectation of fans for this event will be much greater, and WWE is going to have to deliver an impressive card heading to the event. As a result of Lee's current momentum, a match vs. Lesnar would certainly cause fans to look forward to the event.

Here are seven steps to book Keith Lee vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Championship.

#1 Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley has received a resurgence of character since siding with MVP. Lashley had an opportunity to win the WWE Championship against McIntyre at Backlash, but failed to do so. Following his loss, Lashley has seemingly moved over to the United States Championship picture against Apollo Crews. However, oddly, Lashley has been moved over to supporting MVP in his quest to once again become champion.

A rematch at SummerSlam between McIntyre and Lashley would be good to feature, because The Scotsman's current title run needs a shot in the arm. While McIntyre is doing well as a babyface, and a title run was overdue and well-deserved, a heel should be champion during this pandemic time.

As a result of arenas filled with little to no people following WrestleMania, it would have been better for a heel to be champion during this time, with the babyface chasing the title.

At SummerSlam, Lashley should defeat McIntyre for the WWE Championship, since a heel should be champion at this time. Additionally, Lashley's dominance places him as a major threat to the championship, and now is the time for him to win his first world championship in WWE (not counting his ECW Championship reign).

