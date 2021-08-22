There is a very strong chance that NXT TakeOver 36 resets a good part of the NXT structure. There were already rumors that big changes would be taking place soon.

The card for TakeOver 36 features five matches, four of which are for the Championships. The fifth being between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly is a 2-out-of-3 falls, the biggest match on the PPV.

Will it be Cole who ends the rivalry with a definitive win over O'Reilly? Or will O'Reilly end the NXT chapter of Adam Cole's career in pro wrestling?

WALTER has reigned as NXT UK Champion for over 800 days. Will this be the match where his historic reign ends? Dakota Kai may not be the most imposing opponent Raquel Gonzalez has faced, but she may be the most cerebral.

Cameron Grimes started as a rich, obnoxious heel. But with the way this storyline with LA Knight and Ted DiBiase has progressed, he's now a heavy fan favorite.

NXT announced that Trey Baxter would face Ridge Holland on the TakeOver 36 pre-show. Since that match was literally announced two days before TakeOver 36, it seems like a tune-up match for Holland.

Holland will defeat Baxter since he's facing Timothy Thatcher on Tuesday's NXT. Other matches, however, offer up some pairings that could go either way. Here are the last-minute predictions for TakeOver 36.

#5. Can Cameron Grimes capture the Million Dollar Championship at TakeOver 36?

The forced partnership between Grimes and LA Knight has caused many hilarious moments. The time, however, is nearing for Grimes to get the upper hand. That should happen at TakeOver 36.

Ted DiBiase has been involved in many instances to encourage Grimes and tell him that he is better than being a butler.

Things all came to a head on the go-home NXT when Grimes beat Josh Briggs in action. Knight and DiBiase were out for commentary and made a bet around the match. He ended up losing $20,000 and attacked DiBiase. Knight then did the same to Grimes when he tried to intervene and save the WWE Legend.

Knight has had the upper hand throughout the storyline. Grimes has already lost to and been humiliated by LA Knight. For that reason, and the fact that the crowd wants it, Grimes must not lose again at TakeOver 36.

The whole angle has built him into one of the fan favorites and a potential future NXT Champion. TakeOver 36 could be the start of Grimes' ascent to the main event in NXT.

He was a part of the first Breakout Tournament and has yet to win a Championship in NXT. The Million Dollar title could be his first step up the NXT ladder.

PREDICTION - CAMERON GRIMES DEFEATS LA KNIGHT.

